Kevin Asher preached to his Five Points Bank team that North Platte was a formidable opponent.
Despite First National Bank’s youth, which is partially because it isn’t fielding a junior American Legion team this summer, North Platte plays scrappy and preys on opportunity.
First National did just that in both games of a doubleheader Wednesday night.
In the seventh inning of each contest, North Platte proved it was not a team that would roll over.
Five Points Bank had to pull out all the stops to earn its sweep, turning to closer Gabe Conant each time in distress.
Conant earned a pair of saves and slammed the door shut on North Platte (17-6) in order for Hastings (14-3) to claim victories by scores of 6-3 and 7-5 at Duncan Field.
“A lot of credit goes to North Platte,” Asher said. “We found out what they’re like and they’re pesky and they rally around each other and momentum.
“(Conant) is a pretty valuable player for us. He has been our closer most of the year, we like the ball in his hands. He wants the ball and he’d take the ball every night, if we could get by with it.”
Pitching was strong for Five Points in the twin bill.
Jacob Shaw’s outing in game one was nothing short of impressive.
Shaw hurled four no-hit innings, facing the minimum of 12 hitters to that point until North Platte’s Derrick Kuhlman snuck the first hit of the game past a diving Conant in the fifth. The ball nicked off of Conant’s glove and inched its way into the outfield.
Following a 1-2-3 sixth inning, Shaw looked poised to go the distance, inducing a fly out for the first out. But a walk, an uncharacteristic error by Mike Boeve and back-to-back singles by North Platte erased the shut out opportunity. The final walk issued by Shaw gave way for Conant, who finished the game off without further trouble.
Shaw’s sharp performance earned him the win. He struck out three and 16 of the 26 North Platte batters he faced received first-pitch strikes from him.
“Shaw was just really good again. He’s just been getting better each time out,” Asher said. “I really like his progress throughout the season.”
In game two, Luke Wawzrynkiewicz flushed a rocky first inning where he limited the damage to just one run on four hits, and concluded with four strong innings to collect the win.
“He did a nice job of getting a lot of ground balls there in those middle innings to kind of weather the storm,” Asher said of Wawzrynkiewicz.
Boeve struck out two and tossed a scoreless sixth in game two before JT Cafferty got slammed with four runs on three North Platte hits in the seventh. After Cafferty saw five hitters and no outs were recorded, Asher called on Conant once more.
“I just wanted to keep that young team quiet. All of a sudden they rally around a couple walks and a couple hits and they feel like they’re right back in the game,” Asher said. “Fortunately we had enough of a lead going into (the seventh) in both games that we could hold them off.”
Boeve, who finished 6-for-7 at the plate with four RBI between the two games, did not practice much leading up to Wednesday as he dealt with illness. Among other things, he was tested for COVID-19, which came back negative.
Asher was impressed with his outing, nonetheless.
“I told the coaches mid-game that there is one guy (Boeve) who is making us go and a lot of other guys jump on,” Asher said. “He didn’t swing a bat Sunday or Monday because he’s been so sick... So, you’ve got a kid who didn’t do much since Saturday morning at all and comes out (like that). I’m glad he’s on our team.”
North Platte may have struck first in the nightcap, but Boeve and Cafferty quickly erased the Chiefs’ deficit with consecutive singles in the bottom of the first.
“We answered, and that’s part of what I told our kids, I said ‘We cannot allow this team to get going.’ This is a good North Platte team and answering those (runs) with some timely hits and that’s what we’re looking for in our kids,” said Asher.
Aside from his mound heroics, Conant finished a home run shy of the cycle in game two, collecting the hits in reverse order with the triple first, double second and single last.
Bruised Brumbaugh (subhed)
Mason Brumbaugh hardly saw a pitch to hit all evening. That’s because they were often coming right at him.
In four of his first five at-bats on the day, Brumbaugh was beaned. He walked two other times and finished 0-for-2 overall in eight trips to the batter’s box. He came around to scored three times, though.
The Chiefs travel to Omaha Thursday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader at Omaha Westside. They will be home Sunday for a 1:30 p.m. game versus Millard North.
Game one
North Platte…..............…….000 000 3 — 3 3 3
FPB…........................………210 201 x — 6 6 1
W — Jacob Shaw. L — Bryce Butterfield.
2B — H, Mike Boeve.
Game two
North Platte..........................100 000 4 — 5 12 3
FPB.......................................230 020 x — 7 11 1
W — Luke Wawzrynkiewicz. L — Jaylan Ruffin.
2B — H, Gabe Conant. NP, Carter Johnson.
3B — H, Conant.
