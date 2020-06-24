Five Points Bank’s Mason Brumbaugh stepped to the plate with runners on second and third and one out in the fifth inning of a tie game against rival Kearney on Wednesday. With the infield in, Brumbaugh popped out to second and Kearney got out of the jam.
But in the bottom of the seventh, with the score still knotted at 1-apiece, Brumbuagh got his redemption.
With two outs and runners at first and second, Brumbaugh scorched a line drive to right field, scoring Gabe Conant for the winning run and giving Hastings a 2-1 victory.
“He kept throwing me some good pitches outside and I kept fouling them off; then I finally got one I could handle and poked it over there to right, and we scored,” Brumbaugh said.
“(Brumbaugh) is such a good swinger and has such great bat control,” said FPB head coach Kevin Asher. “Mason’s been as steady of a player as we have, and that’s what all these seniors are like in what might be their final year of Legion; they understand the game and know how to get rid of pitches that aren’t the pitch they want and then they hit the mistake. Mason did a great job in that position.”
Kearney took game two of the doubleheader 2-1 to give Hastings its first loss of the year.
Brumbaugh reached base three times in the opener, so he knew he was seeing the ball well. And even though the result was different, the change he made between the fifth and seventh innings was subtle.
“I had kind of a big swing in the fifth inning. I probably should have shortened up a bit,” Brumbaugh said. “In the seventh I finally calmed down and knew I just needed a single to get him in.”
Brumbaugh’s big hit was accompanied by a terrific outing on the hill from Jacob Schroeder. The Hastings High graduate tossed six innings of one-run baseball and allowed just five hits.
“I was just focused on pitching a first-pitch strike and getting ahead of batters. When I didn’t, they tended to hit off me, but when I was getting ahead I was pretty successful,” Schroeder said.
“Schroeder has been much improved, and we needed that. We lost three quality arms from last year,” Asher said.
Five Points Bank’s only other run of the game came in the fourth inning, when Tristan Richardson scored Brumbaugh on a ground out. Kearney starter Mason Casper actually kept the Chiefs in check most of the night, holding them to just three hits in six innings of work.
Mike Boeve reached base twice in game one, both on walks. Boeve has gotten off to quite the start to the season, including a three home run day in a tournament at Omaha South on Saturday.
“Being excited to start the year and seeing good pitches always helps, and that whole day I was seeing the ball well, seeing good fastballs; I was putting a good swing on it and it was a good day for the ball to leave the yard, too,” Boeve said.
Boeve knows a lot of pitchers are going to pitch around him, which is going to require discipline and will give his teammates opportunities for big at bats.
“I can’t miss pitches early in the count,” Boeve said. “Kearney knows how to pitch me; they’ve seen me for four years, so they know what they’re doing. But I just have to try not to do too much, trust in my teammates... just do what needs to be done as a team.”
Boeve, a University of Nebraska-Omaha commit, took the mound in the top of the seventh and earned the win.
The Hastings pitching staff tossed another brilliant game in the nightcap, using three pitchers to keep the Kearney bats quiet most of the night. Unfortunately for FPB, an unearned run in the fourth inning put the Chiefs in a 2-1 deficit, which they could not overcome.
Five Points Bank jumped out on top right away in the bottom of the first. The Chiefs loaded the bases with one out when game one hero Brumbaugh came through with another RBI single. But Hastings couldn’t push across any more runs and suffered its first defeat.
Hastings is off to a great start to the season. After winning the Omaha South tourney and beating Columbus and Kearney this week, the Chiefs are now 6-1 on the year. They’ll look to keep the magic going with a doubleheader against Creighton Prep on Saturday at Duncan Field. The first game is scheduled for noon.
“This is a really exciting, fun group to coach. They’re going to put people in the stands all year long just because there’s high level baseball players out there,” Asher said. “This team is seasoned, they’re veterans, but they’ve done a good job of blending with the young guys. That’s what’s important, is to have a deep team and have the right culture.”
Game one
Kearney (4-1)............000 010 0 — 1 7 0
Hastings (6-0)...........000 100 1 — 2 4 1
W — Mike Boeve. L — Chandler Welker.
Game two
Kearney (5-1)............001 100 0 — 2 5 1
Hastings (5-1)...........100 000 0 — 1 2 2
W — Seth Stroh. L — Laif Hultine.
JIH
KEARNEY — The Johnson Imperial Homes junior American Legion baseball team also split with Kearney on Wednesday. JIH won game one 5-3 but lost 4-3 in game two.
In game one, Jaxen Gangwish and Thomas Hoffman each tallied two hits, while Hoffman, Joseph Peshek, Braden Rutt and Elijah Johnson all drove in a run. Creighton Jacobitz notched the win on the mound and struck out seven in his 4 2/3 innings of work.
In game two, the Braves were held to just four hits but still held a 3-0 lead until the seventh. Hoffman went 6 2/3 innings, giving up four runs in the seventh, as Kearney rallied for the win.
JIH will play a doubleheader at Norfolk at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
