LEXINGTON — Five Points Bank got a huge lift Wednesday in its doubleheader with Lexington.
The Chiefs are in the midst of a stretch where they play 10 games in seven days, and pitching will be at a premium throughout the week. And on Wednesday, Hastings’ Daniel Espinoza helped the cause by taking over the nightcap of a doubleheader from the mound, tossing a no-hitter in a 14-0 win.
“Espinoza was fabulous. He had both pitches working. He gave our team a big lift in a big spot this week since we have so many games. I’m super proud of him and our team the way they played defense behind him,” said FPB head coach Kevin Asher. “It just goes to show he’s a role guy who came off and really gave his team a lift in the middle of the week. It takes an entire roster to get through a season. This is a testament to how Hastings Legion baseball works.”
Espinoza faced the minimum number of batters necessary, retiring all 15 Lexington hitters he faced in the shortened game, which lasted five innings due to the run rule. Espinoza didn’t walk a single batter and struck out five in his first start of the season.
Meanwhile, the offense also had Espinoza’s back, piling up 14 runs on eight hits, with two of those hits coming from Laif Hultine. Mason Brumbaugh drove in three runs, while Gabe Conant, JT Cafferty, Hultine, Jacob Shaw, and Jake Schroeder, Brayden Mackey, and Tristan Richman all had an RBI.
The Braves won the opener of the doubleheader 11-1, with Brumbaugh and Mike Boeve leading the charge, each tallying two hits and an RBI with two walks. Boeve added a double.
Robb Foote got the win on the mound in game one, throwing 4 1/3 innings and allowing just three hits and one run. Mackey finished the final 1 1/3 of the game, striking out three of the six hitters he faced.
Five Points Bank will continue its grueling week with two games Friday, taking on Elkhorn at 5:30 p.m. and Lincoln Northeast at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be played at Sherman Field.
