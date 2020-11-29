The Kenesaw boys basketball team has enough pieces in place to improve on last year's 11-13 season.
"We have quite a bit of experience back this year and the kids are ready to get after it," said coach Jack Einrem, who is in his 12th season at Kenesaw.
The Blue Devils return all five starters from a year ago in seniors Deric Goldenstein and Austin Peterson, juniors Eli Jensen and Tyler Denkert and sophomore Lane Kelly.
Denkert averaged 9 points and 2 steals per game a year, while Jensen averaged 8 points and 5 rebounds, Goldenstein 5 points and two assists, Peterson 7 points and 6 rebounds, and Kelly 4 points.
Also returning are juniors Drake Olson and James Kennedy and sophomore Joel Katzberg.
"We did not get a chance to play much organized basketball last summer, but we did a few things with skills activities," Einrem said. "We will see if we have progressed or stayed where we were at with the end of last season."
