With five starters back who started a year ago, the Kenesaw girls basketball team looks to improve last year's 7-15 campaign.
"I feel pretty good about we have returning for us this year," said coach Jace Morgan, who is in his ninth season at Kenesaw. "We have some very experienced girls returning who can play solid defense. Scoring is where we has problems last year, so we will need someone to step up for on the offensive end. Our defense should keep us in games."
The five starters who return are seniors Hope Nienhueser and Kaylee Steer and juniors Cassidy Gallagher, Rylee Gregg and Meadow Wagoner.
In addition, juniors Chloe Uden and Dominga Sanchez are back for the Blue Devils.
"Hope Nienhueser has been starting since she was a freshman, so we will rely heavily on her leadership skills and experience to bring us along," Morgan said.
Morgan said that if the Blue Devils can put more points on the board this season, Kenesaw could be among the top tier teams in the Twin Valley Conference.
"It will take some work but we have good leadership," Morgan said. "I believe if we can put things together on offense we put ourselves in the top part of the conference. There will be a lot of competitive games in our conference this year but Blue Hill is the favorite again this year.
"Blue Hill is always the team to beat in our conference and they should be pretty solid. Franklin will also be tough as they will have some size and some returning starters. Silver Lake has some good talent returning, as well."
