This story appeared in the Nov. 14, 1977, edition of the Hastings Tribune.
The Sandy Creek Cougars ran their record to 21-2 and ended their season with a 15-5, 12-15, 15-4 victory over Bloomfield in the State Class C Girls Volleyball finals in Kearney Saturday night.
The victory put the final touches on the Cinderella season for the talented Cougar seniors. All during the season the Cougars were playing in the shadow of arch-rival St. Cecilia, who was unbeaten and had defeated the best teams in the state, including a victory over Sandy Creek. (It was one of the Cougars’ two losses. The other loss came to at the hands of Lincoln Pius, who lost in the Class B finals.)
And although the Cougars were considered one of the best teams in the state, in any class, Sandy Creek still lived in the same block as St. Cecilia.
But all that came to an end one autumn night when the Cougars upset (if you can call it that) the favored Hawks and earned a trip to state.
Coach Diane Mahoney still feels that the most exciting game, and probably the most important game for the Cougars, came in the thrilling victory over St. Cecilia.
“I still feel our most exciting game was against St. Cecilia,” noted coach Mahoney. “We played our best game of the year against St. Cecilia.”
The game was a turning point for the Cougars as the victory gave the Sandy Creek gals knowledge that they could beat any team in the state.
“It gave our girls the confidence they needed,” said coach Mahoney.
The Cougars handed another team its first loss of the season, when Ansley fell in three sets 5-15, 15-10, 15-12 in semifinal action.
Charlotte Scott and Tami Wolfe lead the way for the Cougars with seven points apiece. Teammate Jolene Palmer racked up 30 sets as Wolfe and Kelly Hinrichs took advantage of that fact, as each Cougar slammed home 14 spikes. Judy Schliep and Wolfe led the in the serve department as each Cougar hit the 100 percent mark.
Mahoney stated that her team woke up in the second game.
“Everyone started thinking in the second game,” said Mahoney.
And that was the difference.
In the championship finals, the Cougars easily took the first set 15-4, but suffered a let down in the second set and lost 12-15.
The third and final set saw the Cougars wake up and blow Bloomfield out of the arena with a decisive 15-4 victory.
Charlotte Scott rifled home 12 points to lead her team, while setting specialist Jolene Palmer racked up 26 sets.
And Tami Wolfe led in the spiking (she led in that department during the year) by slamming home 14 spikes.
Michelle Martin and Scott led in serving by hitting the 100 percent mark.
The Cougars ended their season with an excellent 21-2 record.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.