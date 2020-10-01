We just turned the corner into October. If it were a normal year, we would talk about it being time to prevent the flu by getting the flu shot and, because October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we would be reminding women about breast cancer risks and encouraging screening for breast cancer.
But it isn’t a usual year — we are dealing with COVID-19 and it has forced its way into the forefront of almost everything. However, it is precisely because of COVID-19 that both of these topics are even more important than ever to address now.
Why is breast cancer awareness important during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Unfortunately, COVID-19 caused delays in breast cancer screening, biopses and treatment for many women, due to cancellation of non-urgent procedures to protect the health care system from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 and to preserve personal protective equipment. Delays in screening can lead to delays in diagnoses, and we know that cancer that is diagnosed early has a better chance for treatment.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women after skin cancer. It is important for women to talk to a doctor about personal risk factors and when to begin breast cancer screening. Staying physically active, maintaining a healthy weight, knowing the risks and benefits of hormone replacement therapy, and limiting alcohol can lower the risk of breast cancer. We urge women to check with their health care providers and schedule their breast cancer screening. If you don’t have insurance coverage, please contact South Heartland District Health Department for information about programs that can assist with the costs. To learn more about breast health, click on Network of Care on our website homepage: southheartlandhealth.org.
Why is it important to take action to prevent influenza during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses, like flu, is more important than ever this fall and winter. While it’s not possible to say with certainty what will happen in the fall and winter, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes it’s likely that flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will both be spreading. Flu is a serious respiratory illness that can cause missed work, hospitalizations, and, in some cases, even death. The combination of flu and COVID-19 could overwhelm healthcare settings.
In this context, getting a flu vaccine will be more important than ever. CDC recommends that all people 6 months and older get a yearly flu vaccine. In fact, CDC has worked with vaccine manufacturers to have extra flu vaccine available this flu season. Flu vaccine is already available at doctor’s offices and pharmacies in the South Heartland district.
When should you get your flu shot?
CDC recommends getting a flu vaccination in September or October but getting vaccinated anytime during the flu season can help protect you.
What is the difference between influenza (flu) and COVID-19?
Influenza (flu) and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, but they are caused by different viruses. COVID-19 is caused by infection with a new coronavirus (called SARS-CoV-2) and flu is caused by infection with influenza viruses.
Because some of the symptoms of flu and COVID-19 are similar, it may be hard to tell the difference between them based on symptoms alone, and testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis. Flu and COVID-19 share many characteristics, but there are some key differences between the two.
What are the best ways to prevent the flu? The CDC recommends three actions to prevent flu:
1. Get a flu vaccine
2. Practice everyday preventive actions
3. Take antiviral medication to treat flu if your doctor prescribes them
The same prevention steps we are using for COVID-19 will also work for influenza. These include staying home when we are sick, washing our hands frequently, covering our coughs and sneezes (wearing a face covering also accomplishes the same thing) and staying 6 feet away from others.
The most effective prevention for the flu is getting a flu vaccine. This won’t protect against COVID-19, but it is more important than ever during 2020-2021 to protect yourself and the people around you from flu, and to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are many flu vaccine options to choose from, but the most important thing is for all people 6 months and older to get a flu vaccine every year. If you have questions about which vaccine is best for you, talk to your doctor or other health care professional.
This October, take time to take care of your health. Schedule your cancer screenings and protect yourself, your family and your community by getting a flu vaccine.
Dorrann Hultman is the Community Health Services Coordinator for South Heartland District Health Department, serving Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties in south central Nebraska. She may be reached at 877-238-7595.
