SHELTON — The feeling Franklin experienced Friday night is all too familiar.
Another last-second shot, more broken hearts.
This time, Shelton's MaKenna Willis was responsible; it was her 3-pointer at the fourth quarter buzzer that erased a once 13-point Flyers lead and lifted the Class D-1 No. 6 Bulldogs into the Twin Valley Conference final.
"We've lost three games just like this (during) this year," said Franklin head coach Adam Boettcher. "The universe just doesn't like us. I mean it honestly is just that. We are literally a last-second shot away from being the same record (Shelton is)."
Franklin held on for dear life, trying to avoid a wreck after being in the driver's seat for 28 minutes.
But Shelton's late surge, particularly by Willis, who scored 19 of her game-high 24 points in the second half, proved to be too much.
The Flyers missed eight free throws in the fourth quarter. After a 10-for-10 start from the charity stripe in the game, Franklin missed five to open the fourth.
The misses hurt. Especially the ones with 8.9 seconds left that would have likely put the game out of reach.
If both of Bailey Lennemann's charity shots fall through, the Flyers lead by four. If she makes one, the teams might still be playing inside while it snows outside.
"(Free throws) cost us," Boettcher said. "But (Willis) could have been missing every 3 like she was the first two quarters, too.
"I thought our defense played outstanding, even in the end. If you look at the video and see where she was taking those 3s from, they're 5-,10-feet behind the line."
Willis was responsible for 13 of Shelton's 17 points in the fourth quarter, including the last six.
Halie Clark cut the Flyers' lead to three with 1 minute left. Franklin's Bryanah Hindal answered with two free throws.
Then Willis polished off an impressive comeback that pits the No. 1-seeded Bulldogs (16-3) against third-seeded Blue Hill (12-6) in Saturday's 8 p.m. final.
"These girls just never gave up and they fought really hard," said Shelton head coach Jeff Thober.
Abigail Yelken carried Franklin with 17 points and 17 rebounds. She scored 10 in the first half to help Franklin build a 22-11 lead at the break.
The Flyers will play Silver Lake (12-5) in the consolation game.
FRA (9-8)............10 12 8 8 — 38
SHS (16-3)..........7 4 11 17 — 39
Franklin (38)
Bryanah Hindal 1-2 3-6 5, Bailey Lennemann 0-5 6-11 6, Kaitlyn Schurman 0-0 2-2 2, Abigail Yelken 8-16 1-1 17, Taelyn Pritchard 2-3 2-2 6, Aaliyah Wilsey 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 12-28 14-22 38.
Shelton (39)
Addison Burr 0-6 0-0 0, Halie Clark 3-14 0-2 7, Dru Niemack 0-1, MaKenna Willis 9-19 0-0 24, Emmilly Berglund 3-7 0-0 6, Alla Gomez 0-2 0-0 0, Mayte Meza 0-3 0-0 0, Sidney Gegg 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 16-53 0-2 39.
Three-point field goals — F 0-0; S 7-30 (Burr 0-4, Clark 1-10, Willis 6-14, Gomez 0-2). Rebounds — F 37 (Yelken 17); S 20 (Niemack 5). Turnovers — F 25; S 13.
