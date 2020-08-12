FRANKLIN — Franklin's top offensive player from a year ago looks to lead the Flyers in 2020.
Abigail Yelken slugged a team-best 219 kills and scored 57 blocks at the net during her sophomore campaign. She finished ninth in Tribland in blocks per set (0.8).
Setter Taelyn Pritchard, who was fifth in Tribland last season with 7.0 assists per set, is also back to conduct the Flyer attack as one of the team's three seniors.
Franklin's digs leader, Kendall Colby (404), was second on the team in kills with 153 as a junior in 2019. Colby's 5.9 digs per set placed her fifth on the Tribland leaderboard. Colby led the team by serving 42 aces.
Bailey Lenneman, who is a junior this year, dug out 360 opponent attacks last season. She was sixth in Tribland with 5.4 digs per set. Lenneman also served 33 aces.
Bryanah Hindal finished one kill shy of 100 as a sophomore in 69 sets played with 38 blocks and 26 aces. Her 274 digs were third-most among the Flyers.
Franklin finished 14-16 last season and welcomes a new coach this season in Elizabeth Janssen.
2020
September
1, Alma, Wilcox-Hildreth; 3, at Red Cloud quadrangular; 4, at Wauneta-Palisade; 8, Southern Valley, Elm Creek; 12, at Loomis 9/11 tournament; 17, Deshler, Kenesaw; 22, at Loomis, Bertrand
October
3, Blue Hill quadrangular; 8, at Red Cloud, Alma; 13, at Deshler, Silver Lake; 17-19, Twin Valley Conference tournament; 22, Lawrence-Nelson; 23, Harvard
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.