Although short-lived, the flyover of a Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker by the Nebraska Air National Guard Monday morning lifted the spirits of community members in Tribland and across the state.
The flight, which previously was planned as a training exercise for pilots of the KC-135, was molded into a tribute to Nebraska’s health care workers for their efforts during the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic. More than 30 hospitals statewide were on the schedule.
It originally was set to happen during the afternoon of May 13, but inclement weather, including rain and low cloud cover, postponed the event.
Monday’s blue skies and temperature climbing into the 60s by the estimated flyover time of 11:39 a.m. created a perfect scene for locals to gather outside of their homes or places of work for viewing.
Many folks watched the plane pass from the parking lot at Mary Lanning Healthcare in a further effort to recognize hospital personnel. And those on hospital staff who were available to stepped outside the walls and enjoyed the salute themselves.
Mike Waters, a resident of Hansen, was in town for a heart checkup appointment at Mary Lanning Monday morning. With news of the flyover, he decided he’d stick around to watch. Not to mention, Waters was riding in his red Ford Mustang convertible — which, with the top down, provided comfortable viewing.
“It doesn’t get much better than this,” said Waters.
Christy Olson of Edgar drove into town for the viewing of the flight with her mother. Olson said she spent time in the hospital last fall, so she was especially thankful for those at the hospital being honored with the flight.
“I don’t remember much of my week-and-a-half stay here, but I’m thankful for a lot of these people,” Olson said.
Nancy Foxworthy was visiting Hastings from Kansas City to celebrate her mother’s 97th birthday with family. She figured the flyover might be a nice way to get outside, considering one of her family friends, Dr. Shellie Faris, is a surgeon with the hospital.
“This a great salute for the work they do,” Foxworthy said.
The flyover lasted only a few minutes for those in town. From the north end of Mary Lanning to the south end, the plane hovered for roughly 15 seconds while flying some distance between 1,000 to 1,500 feet above ground at roughly 200 miles per hour.
“That was really cool,” one employee dressed in scrubs said.
“Back to work!” said another.
