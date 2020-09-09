Anti-abortion event
Lt. Gov. Mike Foley will be the guest speaker at an event Saturday in Parkview Cemetery memorializing unborn children lost to abortion.
The event, organized by South Central Nebraska Right to Life and the Hastings-South Central Nebraska Chapter of Life Runners, begins 9 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Memorial for the Unborn Babies, which is located on the memorial circle near the entrance to the cemetery at 13th Street and Elm Avenue.
Following an opening prayer, Foley will give a short talk. Those attending then are invited to walk or run with the Life Runners for 30 minutes before gathering once again for the closing prayer.
Saturday’s event is in conjunction with the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children, which usually is observed on the second Saturday in September across the United States.
The public is invited to attend.
The Life Runners organization, founded in 2008, has more than 15,000 members in 175 chapters across the United States and 38 other countries.
17-year-old killed
OMAHA — Police have released new information about the shooting death of a teenager at an Omaha motel over the weekend.
Omaha police arrested Mason Beaverson, 20, on suspicion of manslaughter and other counts shortly after the shooting death Friday night of 17-year-old Evan Latto.
Latto was declared dead in a room at a Motel 6, where officers found him after they were called for a shooting. Witnesses told investigators that Beaverson pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Latto, police said. The witnesses said Beaverson had pointed the gun at another person earlier in the evening and was told to stop.
Police said Beaverson told officers he shot Latto and that the gun he used was stolen. Beaverson is being held without bail.
