Hastings’ Downtown Center Association is asking the public to join in a Food Fight in order to raise money to buy groceries for area residents in need.
Tammy Orthmann, director of the organization, said the idea originated a couple years ago when she was bringing donated food from a Christmas party to the Hastings Food Pantry. While interacting with the pantry, she realized the constant need for the hungry in Hastings.
She said the Downtown Center Association decided to pursue the food fight because the food pantry has been stretched thin as a result of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
“We wanted to do something to give back,” she said. “With the pandemic and being mid-winter, I’m sure the need is the greatest it has been. It could really impact a lot of people.”
Instead of asking for donations of canned goods or other foods, she said, organizers opted for cash donations in order to best serve the Hastings Food Pantry. Customers at participating businesses can donate their change toward the cause. Funds raised then can be used to target food areas where the pantry is short.
Another goal in asking for monetary donations is to leverage the buying power of larger grocery stores. Orthmann said Allen’s of Hastings and Russ’s Market will be in charge of purchasing the requested supplies for the food pantry. As grocers, they will be able to make purchases at a lower cost.
Splitting the downtown area at Second Street, organizers have created a friendly rivalry between the north and south sides of the area. Donations will be collected at participating businesses through Feb. 14, when the two sides will compare numbers and see who came out on top.
The north side businesses include Bath Bliss Gifts, Bockstadter and Glen Law, Imperial Jewelers, and Special Scoops. Russ’s will be making the food purchases for the north side.
The south side businesses include Allo Communications, Avani Day Spa, Calico Cottage, First Street Brewery, LC Gifts, Queen City Interiors, and Wynk Boutique. Allen’s will be buying food for the south side.
Overall, Orthmann said that given the level of participation in past events, she believes the downtown businesses and area customers will step up and help out needy people in the city.
“I’m very proud of the participation that we’ve had in our events,” she said.
For more information, visit www.hastingsdowntown.com or the Hastings Downtown Center Association’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.