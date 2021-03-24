In an effort to better serve God by better stewarding the created world, the people of First Congregational United Church of Christ are taking time this Lent to learn more about issues related to climate.
The church on Sunday will wrap up a seven-part Lenten Justice Series on environmental stewardship with a Zoom event featuring Deacon Betsy Blake Bennett of Hastings, who serves as archdeacon of the Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska.
The Zoom event will follow the congregation’s 10:30 a.m. Palm Sunday service and will be presented live on the church Facebook page from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The educational event can be viewed via Facebook live or joined by obtaining a Zoom password from the Rev. Jessica Palys by email at pastor@fcucchastings.org. It concludes a series that calls viewers to a more disciplined, more informed response to climate change by making better choices for the planet.
Previous weeks’ featured speakers were Amanda McKinney, executive director of the Institute for Human and Planetary Health at Doane University; Ken Winston, policy director for Nebraska Interfaith Power & Light; Chelsie Johnson of Nebraska Conservation Voters, who spoke on public power districts and voting; Taylor Schneider, instructor in the Central Community College-Hastings wind and solar energy program; and Derek Zeisler, director of energy supply for Hastings Utilities and Jeff Berggren, program manager for GenPro Solar, who spoke on utilities and renewables.
“We can’t love God and thrash God’s creation,” said Bennett, whose duties with the Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska include work on environmental issues. “The church has a unique role in the environmental crisis that we’re in, called to proclaim God’s sovereignty over creation and to help people remember that all of this belongs to God.
“We’re Easter people, and we have to find a way to proclaim hope in the midst of this, not a hope of pretending everything is going to be OK, but kind of a hope beyond hope. Paul says in Romans that hope seen is not hope. We’re hoping for something we maybe can’t even imagine.”
The series, presented by the Justice Committee at First Congregational, initially was scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic. It is the church’s third series dealing with social justice issues.
Previous series addressed the impact of discarded disposable plastic on the ocean and challenges of living on minimum wage.
“The past couple years the church has used the time over Lent to examine our relationships to God and the world and where we’re out of relationship: either too selfish or too lazy,” Palys said “The truth is that our area has so many resources that are under-promoted for this kind of issue.
“Over the past five weeks, we’ve focused on speakers highlighting resources we have in Nebraska that are great assets to us. We’ve learned a lot about climate and how we can rein ourselves in a little and make a difference, which is the essence of what Lent is about — recognizing where we are lacking discipline and messing up our covenant with God and how we can fix it.”
Justice Committee member Tom Genung of Hastings has a long history of work on environmental issues. Portions of his farmland in Clay County were targeted for eminent domain by TC Energy for its proposed Keystone XL pipeline, a project currently halted by presidential executive order.
Genung said the Lenten series aims to support “measures that can and should be taken in a direction away from the use of fossil fuels, gas, oil and coal.” He believes it is up to all to play a role in protecting the planet for future generations to enjoy.
“The Earth has been given to us as God’s gift,” he said. “We need to do a better job of taking care of it and restoring it rather than just continuing to use it up.”
By pairing with like-minded agencies that share its conservation vision, Genung believes the church can play a significant role in altering the course of environmental demise. Events like the Lenten series serve to initiate such change, he said.
“This is a great series with great information,” he said. “People can expect there are going to be changes as far as the way energy is produced and energy usage, whether it be electricity or gasoline or propane. With electric cars and different kinds of things like that we’re going to experience a lot of change.
“We need to take responsibility now and not hand it off to future generations. I encourage people to go ahead, even if it may not seem popular with its membership, to do as much as they can to create positive change in the direction of taking care of Mother Earth.”
