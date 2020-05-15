SUPERIOR — A decision by officials of a grain elevator here to take on a daunting project and tarp a corn bunker for the fall and winter of 2019-20 turned out to be a good one, the elevator superintendent said.
Eric Krotzinger, elevator superintendent at Agrex Inc. of Superior, said Oct. 26, 2019, was the first time their corm bunker was covered with a reinforced plastic tarp, which completely covered the bunker clear to the ground, and was secured there to eliminate, or control the moisture which would be present within the grain.
Officials at the elevator had been hesitant to do this in the past because of the unique wall design of their bunker. And because the bunker has three towers inside that support the fill drag, it did not seem to be an ideal setup. Their beliefs were that you pick up the grain before you get the warm temperatures and spring moisture.
They felt fortunate, except in 2018-19 when they got lots of winter rain instead of snow, which increased the moisture content in the bunker. For 2019-2020, Krotzinger agreed with their corporate office that they would try a tarp.
“Hands down, it was the best decision that we made for the bunker,” Krotzinger said.
Neither Krotzinger nor any of his employees had been around tarps, so it has been a new experience for the whole crew. It has been a learning curve for everyone, and once they figured out different techniques and got the proper suction from their aeration fans, it was a sigh of relief.
The tarps measured 293 feet long and 165 wide, with twelve foot wide walls.
“I no longer had concerns about snow or rain anymore,” Krotzinger said.
The pile was walked weekly to make sure no hard crust formed and that a good air flow was maintained, and also the pile was probed for grain quality.
Superior’s ground storage pile holds a maximum of 750,000 bushels. Agrex could get it to that capacity with milo, but with corn it could get just 600,000 to 650,000 bushels. The corn tends to flow out without coming to a peak, which would cause it to overflow the bunker walls before the established capacity could be reached.
The bunker has been used for corn for the past eight years since the demand for corn storage is much greater in the area these days, Krotzinger said. Area farmers don’t grow as much milo as they once did, he said.
Agrex puts corn out in the bunker at or under 15% moisture contest, and the majority of it comes back inside at 13.5% to 14.5% moisture, Krotzinger said. It took workers a little over two weeks to get it all the corn back into the main house.
Agrex can bring in much of the grain by gravity flow with an above-ground drag conveyor, Krotzinger said. The drag conveyor is rated at 10,000 bushels per hour, so once the gravity is done running in, the workers bring a wheel loader and dump the rest into the drag conveyor.
Krotzinger said the grain quality was amazing this past year and sending it out by train went smoothly.
Agrex loaded the bunker pile and got every bit of it gone in two trainloads, he said. Each train is loaded in volumes of 108-116 cars per train. That’s roughly 440,000 bushels per train.
With a 37-year-old elevator, Agrex has the ability, and team, to load trains in 10 hours, Krotzinger said. Five separate tracks are loaded individually, from 15-22 cars. The company has its own locomotive that can be run by remote control, so that the worker loading each car also is running the locomotive by remote.
For the workers, each September brings a week-long process of laying and assembling aeration tubes for the bunker. Later, after the bunker is emptied, the cleanup process includes shoveling, moving aeration tubes, and sweeping.
Krotzinger said there is more work in the two months of bunker preparation and cleanup than there is associated with the rest of the company’s 2.8 million bushels of storage all year.
He expressed great pride in the employees and their hard work in preparation and clean-up with the bunker.
The workers are constantly cleaning around the elevator, he said.
“It is much easier to sweep and shovel small messes and not let them get big, and it is much nicer to work on something when it’s not covered in dust or rotten grain,” Krotzinger said, “and our contractors enjoy working on something in our facility, because they know it is clean.”
