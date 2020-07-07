I was 4 years old when I picked up a baseball and played my first organized sport, tee-ball.
Not too long after, maybe two or three years, I graduated to Little League. Then went on to travel ball into high school and, eventually, finished my career in college.
I played at a high level in all three sports I grew up in: baseball, basketball and hockey.
I was privileged with the ability to play competitively in all of those sports from a young age.
I had some talent, sure. But even with the privilege of coming from an upper-middle class home, organized sport doesn’t come without a cost.
In tee-ball, everybody plays. It doesn’t matter what your skill level is, each family pays a fee to the parks and recreation department, gets a T-shirt and plays ball.
But, as we know, the longer you participate in organized sports, the more cost is incurred.
And, at some point, your family — yourself included — is forced to weigh your skill level against that of the other players and the cost of partaking.
But when does sport reach that point?
At what age should a child be told they can’t play because they aren’t good enough? When should they have to choose to walk away from the sport they grew up playing and the teammates who became friends through it?
Before we get into this, I’m not writing a complaint. I’m merely speaking out loud, trying to spark a conversation.
My nephew is 7. He, unfortunately, was informed last week that he did not make one of the six youth club soccer teams in his hometown.
Seven years old. I figure that’s about how young I was when I began playing Little League. And yes, I did have to try out for it.
So I was good enough to be selected then, but my nephew, apparently, is not now.
My sister was understandably upset. She worried all weekend that her son hadn’t survived the cut.
Many of the other parents had already heard back from their respective coaches on which team their sons had made.
“Was it a bad tryout? I just feel so terrible because he’s worked his butt off,” she said.
When the call eventually came, she cried. But my nephew did not.
The optimistic attitude he displayed went beyond his years.
“It’s OK, mom. I will keep working hard and make the team next year.”
He may not have to wait that long as the coaches told him there would be opportunities to hop on a team down the road through “kickarounds.”
I also wonder what went wrong at that tryout, since when I saw him play last fall he was — and this is as unbiased as I can state — one of the best kids out there and on one of the best teams.
But moving away from that, did I mention this soccer club costs $900? Did I mention these are seven-year-olds?
The situation with my nephew reminded me of the negotiations between Major League Baseball and its players’ association during this pandemic. It also confused me because I know firsthand that sport, at every level, is a business.
Fans of the MLB were frustrated the owners and players couldn’t close a deal, asking when it became all about profit. (Hint: It always has been).
“What about the kids? You’re killing the game for our youth!”
I saw plenty of tweets and posts like that. I was among the crowd because I dearly love sports, especially baseball.
The growing price of youth sports, as well, is driving kids away.
I’m not naive. I know everything has expenses, coaches need salaries, fields need renting, etc.
But it’s no longer for the love of the game.
By cutting a seven-year-old, who knows if he’ll want to play your sport or any sport again. I’m not saying that solely because of my nephew. I’m talking about any seven-year-old, anywhere.
Not every kid soccer player can or will be Pelé or David Beckham. Not every kid baseball player will turn out to be Ken Griffey, Jr., or Mike Trout.
Eventually, there will be a realization for them that maybe their path is leading them elsewhere. And, yeah, that might be a result of being cut from a high school team.
But we love sports, right? That’s why some of you turn to the sports page first when your newspaper is delivered?
Then, why are we telling kids no so early?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.