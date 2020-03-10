This is the time of year when parents of young children — parents like me — may start to get a little nervous.
As the days grow longer, tree buds swell, green shoots appear in the garden, and geese and cranes fly overhead, thoughts turn to the imminent spring and fast-approaching end of the school year. Mostly, those thoughts are positive. Over time, however, an inkling in the recesses of my brain becomes louder and louder, and more and more insistent:
What are we going to do with the kids all summer?
In today’s world of double-income households, crazy schedules and tag-team parenting, many moms and dads rely heavily for their sanity on the structure that school days require: Up by 7, out the door before 8, home by 6 and then chugging down the track to homework, supper, bath and bed. If we allow it (and sometimes even if we don’t), gaps in that schedule will fill quickly with screen time, arguments between siblings, basketball being played in the living room (I’m not bitter), and other foolishness. But at least a basic schedule is established for us, based on where we all need to be, when we need to be there, and what we need to get done.
In this world of distractions, keeping kids’ minds focused and bodies active is a goal and a blessing, and our schools play an integral role in making it possible. But after classes end in May, a lot changes, and young people may soon complain of feeling bored and at loose ends — especially when their moms and dads still are busy with work and even their neighborhood friends may disappear for a week or more at a time, off on adventures of their own.
Just trying to stay one step ahead of life in the middle of March, it can be hard to project forward to the long, hot days of June, July and August when kids may be hunting for things to do, whether with their families or with their peers, and to plan accordingly. But some summer programming already is filling up at this writing. That thought can be a little overwhelming, especially for newer parents who may not be familiar with all Hastings and the surrounding area have to offer.
With that in mind, I tried to think back on our family’s past summer experiences (my kids are now 10 and 8, respectively) and solicited ideas from others in the newsroom who have traveled this same road, regarding both free and paid activities. Maybe our experiences can be of some help!
To begin with, Hastings has wonderful organizations that offer day programs and short educational camps for preschool- through elementary school-age children. These include the Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave.; Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska, now in its beautiful new location on the lower level of Allen’s Superstore, 1115 W. Second St.; the YWCA of Adams County, 2525 W. Second St.; and the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning, just west of town at 4705 DLD Road. Programs and camps are put together on an age-appropriate basis to delve into various subjects in the arts and sciences.
For my family and others associated with our newsroom, camps at both the Hastings Museum and the Children’s Museum of Central Nebraska have been a godsend through the years, giving the kids a chance to get out, spend time with friends and make some new ones, and learn something new for just an hour or two or three each morning or afternoon. And, of course, both museums also keep regular hours for kids and parents or grandparents who just need a place to get in out of the heat and explore on a given day.
When my kids were younger, the Children’s Museum, while still in the Imperial Mall, was my salvation on many a long Saturday or Sunday afternoon, especially in the dead of winter and the hottest part of summer, when outdoor options were limited. Our annual membership probably paid for itself multiple times each year.
The same goes for the Hastings Museum, which focuses on both natural and cultural history and has something for kids of all ages, especially with the Lied Theatre and J.M. McDonald Planetarium as part of the mix.
In addition to kids’ camps in the summer, Prairie Loft does its Saturday morning adventures for kids age 2-8 all year round, which provide some great opportunities for families with young children to connect with and explore the natural world. And the Flatwater Music Festival in June is a cultural event for all ages that we keep on our family calendar throughout the year. The same goes for Kool-Aid Days, which this year will center on the Adams County Fairgrounds and run in conjunction with the Oregon Trail Rodeo there.
As kids continue to grow, summer sports opportunities, including youth tee ball through the YMCA, Little League baseball through the Hastings Baseball Program, and youth softball through the city Parks & Recreation Department, continue to present themselves. But Hastings also offers some wonderful chances for young people to engage with the performing arts. Boxcar Children’s Theatre, HCT Kids at the Hastings Community Theatre, and Shakespeare With Noodles are among the programs generally available. And when you expand your focus to neighboring communities, both Minden and Red Cloud play host each summer to weeklong residencies by the renowned Missoula Children’s Theatre. Summer youth theater is a great place to make some memories and discover in yourself a passion for performance.
Colleagues here at the Tribune agree that Hastings’ other huge assets for children and families include the masterfully remodeled Hastings Public Library, which offers multifaceted programming year-round for toddlers through teenagers and sponsors a great Summer Reading Program each year. Anytime the library doors are open, your kids can cool off and experience the world between the covers of a book. Check it out at 314 N. Denver Ave.
The Hastings Family YMCA remains available for young people throughout the summer and is a favorite spot for many families to spend time, offering play, fitness and fellowship opportunities for adults and children alike. One co-worker here says he and his family always get a separate family pass to the miniature golf course operated by the Y adjacent to the 18th Street location — a longtime recreational staple in Hastings during the summer months with its 18 holes.
While a family season pass to Hastings’ Aquacourt may seem like a lot of money upfront, I am here to testify that if you and your kids enjoy getting some fresh air and spending time in the water, that pass could be the biggest bargain you get all summer. And the nice thing about having a pass is that you can go anytime and stay as long or as briefly as you want without feeling any guilt over “not getting your money’s worth.” Free, more laid-back options for water fun include the splash pad in Libs Park and the wading pools in Heartwell and Lincoln parks. My main advice for the Heartwell Park wading pool is to remember your sunglasses because there’s no shade there in the late afternoon.
Pastime Lanes provides a great place for families to spend open and league bowling, and the video arcade will remind parents of their own growing-up years. And the Rivoli Theatre has been the site of many special experiences for our family, seeing the latest high-tech animated movie that knocks your socks off with its special effects and then makes you cry with some message about love or compassion or God or the universe that likely hits home more with the adults than with the kids in the audience.
The Adams County 4-H program is a benefit to hundreds of area youth each summer, with all their hard work culminating in exhibits and competition at the county fair in July. Kids can continue to register for 4-H into April, and there is almost literally a project for everyone, ranging from animal science to electricity to history — opportunities for kids whether they live on the farm or in the middle of Hastings. More information is available online at adams.unl.edu.
Hastings’ city parks dot the local landscape with green and provide play and exercise experiences for all ages, as well as great places for picnics and even spots for kids to drop a fishing line in the water. Many of the park playgrounds have been updated with new equipment targeted to certain ages. Brickyard Park is my personal favorite with its strong tie to the city’s history and lush grassy expanses good for flying kites. The Pioneer Spirit hiking and biking offers a safe, off-street route for families wanting to head out on a long or short two-wheeled adventure.
Finally, I will put in a plug for all of the many religious congregations in Hastings that sponsor summer children’s programming, whether they call it Vacation Bible School, summer school or something similar. I feel confident in saying most of these congregations would welcome any child who wanted to attend, anxious as they are to reach out and help anyone and everyone build or strengthen their relationship with God. Our religious organizations do great work for our community and deserve our thanks and support.
Believe it or not, this is just a brief overview of what’s out there for families in the Hastings area. We’ve almost certainly overlooked some things that should have been mentioned, and we’re sorry for that. But, if you are a parent and not sure what Hastings has to offer you and your kids, never fear. You’ll find a lot, and close to home, if you just take a look around!
Tribune staffers Will Vraspir (parent), Shay Burk (parent), Tony Herrman (parent) and Laura Beahm (kid at heart) provided input for this report.
