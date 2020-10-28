Casino gaming would come to Hastings if Nebraska voters approve ballot initiative measures to allow gambling at racetracks across the state in Tuesday’s general election.
Renovations have started inside the former Bernardo’s Steak House building at 1109 S. Baltimore Ave., which is owned by the Adams County Agricultural Society and is being leased to Hastings Exposition and Racing Inc.
Brian Becker, founder of Hastings Exposition and Racing Inc., said the renovations were halted when efforts began to collect signatures to put casinos on the ballot. He said plans are to transform the building into either a sports bar or casino, depending on the outcome of the election.
Proposed Measures No. 429, 430 and 431, if approved, would amend the state constitution to legalize casino gambling at licensed horse racing track enclosures, set up laws to regulate and tax the industry, and steer some of the revenue toward offsetting local property taxes.
“Hastings should really be behind this,” Becker said. “The city and the county split the tax money. That’s a big shot in the arm for us.”
Nebraska currently has six licensed horse racetracks, including Fairplay Park at Hastings, which is operated by Hastings Exposition & Racing on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
The other five tracks are Fonner Park in Grand Island, Atokad Park at South Sioux City, Lincoln Race Course at Lincoln, Horsemen’s Park in Omaha, and Platte County Ag Park in Columbus.
Breann Becker, president of Hastings Exposition and Racing, said officials hope to increase quarter horse racing in the state, as an alternative to the thoroughbred racing offered at the other tracks.
She said Brian has raced quarter horses for most of his life and obtained a license for quarter horse racing 23 years ago. The Becker family has overseen horse racing at the Adams County Fairgrounds one day per year under the Fairplay Park name since 2004.
The opportunity to expand presented itself after Bernardo’s Steak House closed shortly following the death its owner, Scott Munger, in September 2017. The building is adjacent to the fairgrounds.
The Ag Society purchased the building in October 2017 from Bernardo Inc. for $300,000, according to the Adams County Assessor’s Office.
In September 2018, the Ag Society signed a term sheet with Adams County Exposition and Racing as a precursor to a lease agreement. Plans at the time included offering a restaurant and simulcasting of live horse races year-round from across the United States for betting.
Breann said the building has been gutted and much of the equipment that will be needed has been purchased, but renovations have been put on hold until the outcome of the ballot initiative is known.
With the extra revenue provided through the casino gambling, Brian Becker said, they would be able to offer more live quarter horse races each year.
“If it passes, we’re planning on running like 30 days next summer,” he said.
Breann Becker said a lot of people who race quarter horses go to Iowa or Oklahoma for larger prize pools.
“That’s where the $50,000 purses are — because of revenue from casinos,” she said. “One of our goals is to bring back quarter horse racing with big purses.”
