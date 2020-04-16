Harold Johnson believes with his background as maintenance supervisor for Adams County he is well positioned to serve on the Adams County Board of Supervisors.
Johnson will face incumbent Scott Thomsen in the Republican primary to represent District 4 and west Hastings.
Johnson, 72, of 2421 W. Ninth St. retired in June 2017 from his position as county maintenance supervisor where he was known as Mr. Fix-it. He said then the courthouse was like a second home and county employees a second family.
“I worked up there at the courthouse for 16 ½ years,” he said. “I think I could not only benefit the people who work up there, but also benefit the people of the county by listening to what their problems are and communicating with them.”
He received encouragement from friends to run for office.
“They figured that we needed some new blood on the county board,” he said.
Johnson started working for the county after farming 36 years in the Norman area, so he already had a background fixing almost anything that was broken.
He has served as president of the Hastings Production Credit Association in the 1980s, as well as president of the school board for the Norman area, rural fire board, cemetery boards, historical boards and three different church boards.
He describes himself as a people person.
“I like to visit with people,” he said. “If they’ve got problems I try to get back to them. I try to help them or if I can’t help them I’ll let them know, one way or another. I won’t let people hang. Working up there, when things needed to get done they were done now. Not a week later or whatever.”
Johnson and his wife, Marilyn, were married Jan. 1, 2000.
Johnson, who had two sons who are both deceased, has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He also has two stepchildren, who both live in Lincoln.
“It seems like I’ve been just as busy at home here working around as I did up at the courthouse,” he said. “I don’t know how I ever got things done at the courthouse before.”
If elected, Johnson said he would like to see the courthouse’s single-pane windows replaced, similar to how all of the Adams County Office Building windows were replaced.
“I would like to replace some of those windows to make the courthouse more energy efficient,” he said. “That was one thing I wanted to get done when I was the maintenance supervisor and we just never got around to starting that. If we’re going to start saving money, we might as well start saving it that way over the years.”
He’d like to see smaller windows installed.
“We’re losing a lot of energy going through there,” he said.
Johnson is concerned about the cost of the proposed new justice center.
“I know we need a new jail, but the price of a new jail seems like it’s so high that it’s going to be a big burden on our taxpayers too,” he said. “I don’t like that.”
