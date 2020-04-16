Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Low 21F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.