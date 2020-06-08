HAYS, Kan. — The following Tribland students were named by deans at Fort Hays State University to the Deans Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester.

The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.

Davenport: Micah Reinke

Doniphan: Grant G. Niedfelt

Exeter: Haylee N. Sheffield

Franklin: Erica Barwick

Gilead: Kachine M. Bartels

Hastings: Joshua E. Jarmer, Grant M. Schmidt .

Juniata: Amanda Karr

Red Cloud: Kimberly M. Brown

Superior: Catera M. Nondorf, Tage E. Rothchild

Burr Oak, Kansas: Brady K. Jeffery

Mankato, Kansas: Brooke S. Luedke, Sarena M. Meier, Allison M. Railsback

Smith Center, Kansas: Galen A. Allen, Sydney R. Devlin, Macy A. Nixon, Dalton Oliver, Holly K. Timmons, Kacie J. Timmons

