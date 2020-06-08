HAYS, Kan. — The following Tribland students were named by deans at Fort Hays State University to the Deans Honor Roll for the spring 2020 semester.
The Deans Honor Roll includes undergraduate students only. To be eligible, students must have completed 12 or more credit hours and earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.60 for the semester. Full-time on-campus and FHSU Virtual College students are eligible.
Davenport: Micah Reinke
Doniphan: Grant G. Niedfelt
Exeter: Haylee N. Sheffield
Franklin: Erica Barwick
Gilead: Kachine M. Bartels
Hastings: Joshua E. Jarmer, Grant M. Schmidt .
Juniata: Amanda Karr
Red Cloud: Kimberly M. Brown
Superior: Catera M. Nondorf, Tage E. Rothchild
Burr Oak, Kansas: Brady K. Jeffery
Mankato, Kansas: Brooke S. Luedke, Sarena M. Meier, Allison M. Railsback
Smith Center, Kansas: Galen A. Allen, Sydney R. Devlin, Macy A. Nixon, Dalton Oliver, Holly K. Timmons, Kacie J. Timmons
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.