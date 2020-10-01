Superior reigned for the fourth straight year at the St. Cecilia invite Thursday evening.
The Wildcats, ranked ninth in Class C-2, fought their way through a pair of three-set matches to claim the title.
Superior first survived Cross County in extra points, downing the Cougars 25-15, 18-25, 28-26, before overcoming fatigue to knock off the host Hawkettes 26-24, 17-25, 25-20 in the championship.
Shayla Meyer, who produced a match-high in kills in both matches, said the Wildcats’ energy was on point.
“We were definitely feeling the hype,” Meyer said, following her 19 kill effort. “We were ready to go. Ever since we got on the bus, we were ready to go and it showed off in that Cross County match. Then, we got a little tired, but we pushed through, which was really good.”
Superior dropped the second set of both matches, following statement opening wins. But the Wildcats relied on their defense and serving to carry them towards the first-place plaque.
The Wildcats outlasted Katharine Hamburger’s 23 kills for STC and 16 more from Addie Kirkegaard.
The Hawkettes’ serve receive failed to get the team in system for much of the night. When in system, though, St. Cecilia’s attackers flourished.
“(Superior) was serving tough and had us out of system a lot tonight,” said STC head coach Kelan Schumacher.
The Hawkette block stymied Meyer at the net for much of the first two sets. But the Superior junior found the floor 11 times in the decisive set.
“It’s a really big block than what we’re used to,” Meyer said. “But it’s good for me because I need to work on that stuff, just having better competition. I like teams with big blocks.”
The teams had near-opposite rotations down the stretch of the third set. Hamburger entered the front row too little, too late for the Hawkettes; Superior was already eyeing the gold with Meyer on the outside.
Superior trailed 12-10 in the third set, and its deficit nearly grew by one after Hamburger appeared to tag her 19th kill, but was whistled for a back row attack after stepping on the 10-foot line.
The Wildcats then benefitted from two more STC errors and an ace serve by Sadie Rempel to pull ahead for good.
The Hawkettes (17-5) closed to 20-19, but consecutive kills by Meyer, who scored four of the Wildcats’ final five, put the game on ice.
“Our serve receive was definitely improved, so we were allowed to do a little bit more with our offense,” said Superior head coach Kelsea Blevins.
St. Cecilia dominated the second set with scoring runs of 7-0 and 11-2 to even the match. Hamburger had eight kills in the frame and Kirkegaard seven.
“We kind of had our highs and lows at the right time because the way we played in the second set definitely wouldn’t have won us the third set,” Blevins said with a laugh.
Blevins saw her team’s legs get heavy in the middle set, she said. But credited their mental toughness to finish out the match.
“We thought we weren’t jumping as high there in what we called our ‘fifth set.’ So, we talked about how our brain controls our feet. We just had to be mentally tough in the match because it could have gone either way at any time,” she said.
Cailyn Barry added five kills and an ace for Superior. She had five kills and three aces against Cross County.
“Her serve has come so far,” Blevins said of Barry. “She and Ella Gardner have been leading us by, like, three times as many serves (in play) over everyone else. Just very aggressive.”
The Wildcats stunned Cross County (12-5) in the opening set of their match. Sierra Blackburn served a 10-0 run with a pair of aces and four Cougar errors.
Superior (15-4) later fought off match point in the third after being called for a double contact. Three Cougar errors and a Meyer kill won the Wildcats the match.
“We’re learning to be confident, because a lot of them aren’t yet,” Blevins said. “Today was a complete measuring stick because St. Cecilia and Cross County are quality teams. We just proved that when we’re mentally tough, we can play at the elite level. And when we are off, we will lose to an average team.”
