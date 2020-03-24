LINCOLN — Hebron's Dirk Desmond might be remembered for his resilience as much as his spot in state wrestling history by fans who watched Saturday's state championship match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Desmond captivated a packed sports center crowd and statewide television audience by turning near disaster late in the third period of the Class C 145-pound championship match into an overtime win over Jordan Johnson of West Point.
Desmond used a takedown in overtime to win 9-7, making him only the fifth wrestler in state history to win four straight state titles.
"It really hasn't hit me yet," he said. "Winning four straight was my goal and it feels great to accomplish that."
It appeared Desmond's dream would be swept away in the final. Johnson held a tight hold on Desmond with less than 10 seconds remaining.
In a flurry of action, Desmond found one last burst of energy to break free of Johnson's grasp and earn two points on a reversal with about five seconds left. Johnson picked up an escape point with about two seconds to go to send the match into overtime.
Thirty-two seconds into the extra period, Desmond sent the 10,334 fans into a frenzy when he recorded a takedown to secure his elite place in history. In victory, he pumped his arms high in the air before leaping into the arms of his father, Dan Desmond, Hebron's coach.
"I knew it would be real tough," Dirk Desmond said. "It was too close for me."
He said the thought of losing did cross his mind late in the third period.
"I knew I was in trouble," Desmond said. "I could hear my dad screaming. I was trying to grab for anything. I was trying anything to get out. Luckily, I did."
He then carried his momentum into overtime.
"I didn't feel like I was in danger of him taking me down unless I took a bad shot," he said. "I knew if I really focused, I wouldn't take a bad shot."
Desmond claimed state titles in Class D as a freshman (112), sophomore (130), and junior (140). The other four-time state champions are Ken Nordhues of Greeley (1992-95), Don Nordhues of Greeley (1992-95), Fred Brown of Omaha Tech (1947-50) and Herb Reese of Omaha Central (1944-47).
Dan Desmond described his son's match as one of the most memorable he's seen.
"Dirk gave it all he had," Dan said. "He dug deep."
Desmond had to overcome a broken finger on his right hand that he suffered about three weeks ago in practice. Although he downplayed the injury, his father said it did affect his performance.
"I can't predict how he would have wrestled if he didn't have a broken hand," Dan said.
Desmond wrapped up his career with a record of 136-3, including a 34-1 record this season. His one loss was by default — when it took too long to stop a nose bleed.
