Hastings College all but clinched its fourth straight Nebraska-Iowa Athletic Conference title Monday night with a doubleheader sweep of MIdland Lutheran at Duncan Field.
The Broncos, who upped their conference mark to 15-1and are 21-20 overall, posted a 2-1 opening-game victory before picking up a 6-2 rain-shortened win in the nightcap. Midland dropped to 8-10 and 15-23.
Hastings leads second-place Northwestern (Iowa), which is 15-5 in the league, by two games with only four games left on its schedule — all against Dana. Northwestern, which has four games against Nebraska Wesleyan to complete its league schedule, isn't slated to play again.
"I don't know if we have it clinched for sure," said Hastings coach Jim Boeve, whose team took three of four games head-to-head against Northwestern this season. "But, if Northwestern doesn't play again, then I know we've got it clinched."
The opener was a pitching dual as Midland's Peyton Lewis (3-8) and Hastings' Jason Cafferty (2-2) were in control. Cafferty won the dual as a two-out single by the Broncos' No. 9 hitter, Aaron Thomas, in the bottom of the sixth scored Luke Tann from second and broke a 1-1 tie.
"Aaron's numbers aren't always going to jump out at you," Boeve said. But, if we need someone to start a rally or come up with a two-out single, Aaron is the one most of the guys on our team would pick."
Thomas, who had struck out and walked against Lewis before delivering the game-winning base hit to center field, said this year's Bronco team has thrived in pressure situations.
"We've played real well in the late innings and that has won us a lot of conference games," said Thomas, who along with Derick Splitt has a chance to be on four NIAC champion Bronco teams. "We must like to make it exciting, I guess."
Cafferty added some excitement in the top of the seventh as a walk and his throwing error put runners on second and third with none out. But the hard-throwing right-hander fanned the next two hitters and got Warrior lead-off man Shawn Chew to bounce out to end the game.
That put the finishing touches on a one-hitter by Cafferty, who struck out 10 and walked four. Midland's only hit came when second hitter of the game, Jason Loth, bounced a comebacker just past Cafferty that died in the infield grass for a scratch hit.
The Warriors failed to hit a ball into the outfield in the game.
Bronco left-hander Jeff Hite (2-3) kept Hastings on track in the second game as he picked up the complete game victory and helped stretch the Bronco staff's streak to 28 straight innings without allowing an earned run.
Hite pitched around three first-inning errors by Hastings to allow just one run in the first and finished up by permitting three hits in five-plus innings. He struck out five and walked one.
Midland also had trouble in the field as three Warrior errors helped Hastings to a four-run first inning. Pete Dudley's bases-loaded walk and two-run single by Matt Kitashima keyed the frame.
"The second game, we just had a bad first inning," first-year Midland coach Jef Field said. "We played well enough to win the first one."
Leading 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth, Hastings' Jeff Champoux singeld, went to second on a Joe Cahmpoux single and scored on another Midland error for a 5-2 lead. The Broncos added an insurance run as rain came in the bottom of the fifth.
After a five-minute delay, the game resumed, but just two pitches into the top of the sixth the contest was halted again. Play was delayed for 10 more minutes before the game was finally called.
"Those were two big wins for us, Boeve said. "With the quality of pitching that Midland has, I would have been happy to come out of here with a split."
Hastings was to have played Nebraska in a single nine-inning game scheduled at Buck Beltzer Field today at 3 p.m. The Broncos will host Dana Friday at 1 p.m.
