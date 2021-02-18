If there exists a recipe to compete with St. Cecilia — at least defensively, Kearney Catholic's formula might be worth copying.
The Hawkettes, ranked third in Class C-1, ended the Stars' season Thursday night with a 40-25 win in the C1-9 subdistrict tournament held at Chapman Gymnasium, but the visitors gave the hosts all they could handle for 24 minutes.
After all was said and done, the Stars are now responsible for three of the five lowest point totals during St. Cecilia's 21-2 season.
While Kearney Catholic isn't an owner of one of those rare defeats, it sure has provided Greg Berndt & Co. some usable film after three strong defensive showings.
"If it happens once, you could maybe say that. If it happens twice, maybe you scratch your head," Berndt said. "But the third time, I mean, they're a really good zone defensive team. They fly around and they're athletic and they make everything difficult."
The Hawkettes have attempted to solve the puzzle three different ways. Not one has yielded the same result.
"In three games, we've tried to exploit them on the inside, wee've tried to beat them on the perimeter, and we've tried to beat them with the high post," Berndt said. "You've really got to give them credit."
St. Cecilia shot 9-for-26 from the floor with four 3-pointers and turned the ball over 15 times. But an 18-for-21 performance at the free throw line lifted the Hawkettes into a district final, one win away from a ninth straight state tournament.
"We executed our game plan pretty well," said Kearney Catholic head coach Rick Petri. "We did a lot of the things that we wanted to do, but it got away from us in the fourth quarter and they took advantage... They're a good team and I hope they go a long way."
The teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 22. But a 10-0 run by the Hawkettes to start the final frame spelled doom for the Stars.
Addie Kirkegaard converted an old-fashioned three-point play and tacked on two more free throws following a Stars' turnover.
Katharine Hamburger capitalized on another Kearney Catholic giveaway and dropped a 3-pointer, which caused Petri to call timeout.
"We didn't switch off of a screen and they took advantage of that," Petri said. "They hit a big 3 and stretched their lead and they were able to knock down some free throws later in the quarter."
Bailey Kissinger added a pair of charity shots to cap the run before the Stars scored their only bucket of the frame: a 3-pointer by Liv Nore with 4:32 to play.
Six consecutive makes by STC for a flawless 11-for-11 fourth quarter at the stripe, plus a transition two by Hamburger, sealed the game.
"It gives us a lot of confidence, just to play through those games where you have to fight adversity and make free throws to win a game, which is going to be the case down the road," said STC junior guard Bailey Kissinger.
"It could've been (Kearney Catholic) that went on a run and that's your ball game," Berndt said. "But I'd like to say it's some experience, some kids that have played in some big games in the past. I feel like we got some great possessions to start and worked together. At times tonight that wasn't always the case."
Kissinger sparked the Hawkettes in the first half, where she scored nine of her game-high 14 points — which she tied Hamburger with. Kissinger's first 3-pointer opened a seven-point lead for STC early in the second period.
The Stars answered with six straight points to end the half and trail 14-13.
Kearney Catholic didn't carry over its shooting success from Tuesday night's triumph over Adams Central. The Stars shot just eight free throws Thursday, a sharp contrast from the 37 they hurled two nights prior. Likewise, they were just 8-for-30 from the floor.
"I thought (St. Cecilia) rebounded the ball better tonight and we didn't do a good enough job on our end," Petri said.
The Hawkettes pulled down 23 boards — 14 from Kirkegaard — to Kearney Catholic's 16.
While district pairings will be announced Friday morning by the NSAA, STC isn't looking too far ahead. It'll have a week to prepare for its next matchup; although Kissinger can't deny a three-peat is in the back of the team's mind.
"We're really motivated; that's what we've been working for since the beginning of the season, but we're focusing on one game at a time," Kissinger said.
Berndt echoed his junior guard.
"We can't skip any steps," the STC coach said. "Whatever happens, we know we've got to focus on next Friday because otherwise there is no state. I'm excited; this year has been special. We didn't know what to expect, but these five starters have really had a great year together. We've got some unfinished business and I think this group wants more."
St. Cecilia
KC (10-14).........4 9 9 3 — 25
STC (21-2).........7 7 8 18 — 40
Kearney Catholic (25)
Ashley Keck 3-11 0-0 7, Liv Nore 3-5 2-4 9, Ashlyn Wischmeier 0-4 2-2 2, Jenna Kruse 0-0 2-2 2, Kyla Reifenrath 1-4 0-0 2, Callie Squiers 0-3 0-0 0, Jacee Noree 1-2 0-0 . Totals: 8-30 6-8 25.
St. Cecilia (40)
Erin Sheehy 0-1 0-1 0, Bailey Kissinger 3-10 6-8 14, Shaye Butler 1-3 3-3 5, Addie Kirkegaard 2-5 3-3 7, Katharine Hamburger 3-5 6-6 14, Ryann Sabatka 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Landgren 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 9-26 18-21 40.
Three-point field goals — KC 3-11. (Keck 1-3, L. Nore 1-2, Wischmeier 0-3, Squiers 0-1, J. Nore 1-2); STC 4-14 (Sheehy 0-1, Kissinger 2-5, Butleer 0-2, Kirkegaard 0-1, Hamburger 2-4, Landgren 0-1). Rebounds — KC 16 (Keck, L. Nore, Reifenrath, Squiers 3); STC 23 (Kirkegaard 11). Turnovers — KC 15; STC 15.
