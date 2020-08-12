EXETER — A new head coach takes over the storied Exeter-Milligan volleyball program in 2020.
Madalynn Fousek, who played played college softball at Concordia University, was hired to lead the Timberwolves. It is her first year coaching.
Fousek inherits a team that missed the state tournament last season for just the second time since 2009.
Exeter-Milligan won five titles between Class D-1 and D-2 in the 2010s. The T’wolves’ last title was in 2017.
“This season we really have the potential to go far into the postseason,” Fousek said. “We have a lot of returning starters with great varsity experience.”
Last season, E-M finished 17-14 and was swept in a district final by eventual champion Bruning-Davenport/Shickley.
The Timberwolves return much of their offensive firepower and their setter is back. In total, nine varsity players from a year ago are on the 2020 roster, including six starters.
The offense is led by a trio of two seniors Jaiden Papik and Cammie Harrison, and junior Cameran Jansky.
Harrison led the Timberwolves in kills with 205. Papik, who recorded 177 kills, served a team-best 37 aces and dug up 273 attacks — which is the most among returners. Jansky tallied 183 kills, a team-leading 34 blocks, and 31 aces.
Setter Emma Olsen dished out 593 assists last season.
Brianna Capek (23 kills) and Jozie Kanode (126 digs) are also back.
“I am excited to see how explosive our offense will be and how steady our defense will be,” Fousek said. “We have been working hard this summer to improve in those categories.”
2020 schedule
August
27, at Sutton
September
3, BDS, Hampton triangular; 8, at Giltner, Osceola triangular; 10, at Meridian, Sri County triangular; 12, at Friend tournament; 14-17, MUDECAS tournament; 22, Friend; 29, at Kenesaw, Gibbon
October
3, JCC tournament at Tecumseh; 6, at Nebraska Lutheran; 8, at Dorchester, Cross County; 10, High Plains; 15, East Butler; 17-20, Crossroads Conference tournament at York; 22, at Shelby/Rising City; 26-27, at subdistricts
