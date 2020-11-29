Franklin girls basketball coach Adam Boettcher feels his team has what it takes to win a sub-district title this season.
Boettcher ranks the Flyers ahead of Wilcox-Hildreth, Lawrence-Nelson and Red Cloud.
"We will look to improve our record from last year," Boettcher said.
Franklin returns four starters from a year ago in senior Taelyn Pritchard and juniors Bryanah Hindal, Bailey Lennemann and Abigail Yelken.
Yelken lead the team with 11 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks per game a year ago. Hindal averaged 7 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals.
Also returning is senior Kristen Herrick.
