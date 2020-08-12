FRANKLIN — After competing as a junior varsity squad last season, the Franklin football team has the numbers to compete against varsity competition in 2020.
But head coach Seth Elley is hoping his Flyers can gain six-man varsity experience as the season progresses.
"Looking from last year to this year, we are going to be young and inexperienced at a lot of positions," he said. "However, I am very optimistic about the potential that our players have. Many of our players are athletically gifted and have grown tremendously over the past couple years. I credit this growth to many people 'buying-in' to the weight room work and overall approach to preparation. If we can improve throughout the season, like we did last year, we could put together a special football team."
Junior Jake Harrison is set to lead the Flyers from the quarterback position, while senior Joe Kahrs and end Barrett Haussermann (junior) bring some experience to the offense.
Harrison, Kahrs, Spencer Wentworth and Cotlon Bower will be looked upon as the leaders of the defense.
Franklin opens the season with a road game against Wauneta-Palisade on Sept. 4. The Flyers will host Deshler the following week for their home opener.
September
4, at Wauneta-Palisade; 11, vs. Deshler; 18, at Elba; 25, at Wilcox-Hildreth
October
2, vs. Southwest; 9, vs. Red Cloud; 16, at Silver Lake; 23, at Harvard
