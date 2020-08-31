A Free Fishing and Park Entry Day for Nebraska state parks, state recreation areas and state historical parks is planned for Sept. 12.
Such a day normally is planned for the Saturday preceding Memorial Day weekend, but that event was deferred this year amid the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
Those taking part will be able to enter the parks or recreation areas without a vehicle entry permit for the day. Also, anyone can fish without a state fishing license.
Anglers must observe all fishing regulations. Camping, lodging and all other user fees will will apply. Regular entrance fees for museums at state historical parks, including Fort Kearny State Historical Park near Newark, and the entrance fee at the Schramm Education Center at Gretna remain in effect.
To find more information about Nebraska’s state park areas and fishing, visit OutdoorNebraska.org.
