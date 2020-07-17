Without the Sodbusters’ win attached, the 14 walks Hastings issued very easily could’ve been the entire story of Thursday’s ballgame.
Friday’s game may have more closely resembled an episode of Oprah Winfrey’s talk show where she regularly hands out free stuff.
“You get a walk! You get a walk! You get a walk!” she’d say this night at Duncan Field.
It wasn’t just walks, of which there were 15. Hastings pitchers also hit five Pioneers.
Western Nebraska cruised to an 12-4 victory.
Pitching wasn’t the home team’s forte Thursday or Friday, and head coach JM Kelly was less than pleased about it. He proved that with his lengthened post-game speech.
“We’ve had two days in a row where we didn’t pitch it very well,” Kelly said. “Lots of walks. And I’ve been very adamant that this is summer ball, and I get that that these guys need to relax and have fun, but there is a line to be drawn for that. The minute you’e not competing, is the minute that bothers me. And I feel like some of these guys aren’t. I had a talk with one of the umpires and I get that guys have off days, but that’s not an excuse.”
Eight of Western’s 11 runs were scored by players who reached via walk or were hit by pitch.
A seven-run sixth was the dagger for the Pioneers, who had just three hits in the frame: a two-RBI single by Spencer Marenco, a two-RBI single by Luis Alcantara, and a bunt single by Ethan Loveless. It erased a 3-0 Sodbuster lead after five innings.
The Pioneers added three more in the seventh on five more walks, and a final insurance tally crossed in the ninth on an RBI double by Brady Lavoie.
“We’ve got to clean a lot of things up, pitching-wise,” Kelly said.
The Sodbusters starter was, perhaps, their best arm of the night. Jay Alvarez threw three scoreless frames before things went south.
The hot bats of Cole Evans and Casey Burnham, who is third in the Expedition League in hitting (.362 batting average), had the night off. Their production was missed in the top half of the order, but Kelly thought the team did an adequate job of creating scoring chances. Again, the big hit eluded Hastings.
“We’re going to be OK,” Kelly said. “That’s basically what I told them, (too). We scored four runs, and there’s no reason we shouldn’t have been in the game. I’m not saying we should have won the game, but there’s no reason we shouldn’t have been in the game.”
But Kelly also knows when his pitching staff surrenders 20 free bases, things aren’t going to be on his team’s side.
“We didn’t deserve to win (Thursday) and we don’t deserve to win games when that happens,” he said. “It was coming to us. You give a team enough free bases, eventually you’re going to pay for it.”
Western Nebraska had eight hits, but hardly any of them were the reason runs scored. Instead, Hastings gifted them away.
“I don’t want these pitchers to think that I think they are all terrible, because I don’t,” Kelly said. “But these guys have ability, otherwise we wouldn’t have them here. It’s just something we’ve got to work through and figure out, or we’re going to struggle.”
A majority of the Sodbusters’ tangible offense was on display in the fourth, when they plated three of their four runs.
Grant Schmidt was beaned to begin the frame, and after a strikeout, Drew Behling singled to put the pair on first and third base. Schmidt scored on a double steal during Reece Anderson’s at bat before he flew out to left.
Then, Dylan Herd singled to score Behling before Connor Laux walked, and finally, Tayten Tredaway pulled a ball to the right side that plated Herd, and Laux was thrown out at third to end the inning.
In the eighth, Behling, who finished 4-for-4, doubled and scored on a fielder’s choice by Herd to round out the scoring for Hastings.
The Sodbusters and Pioneers head west Saturday morning to open another three-game set against each other. First pitch in Gering Saturday is set for 7:35 p.m. Central time.
Kelly hopes to flip the script and play better baseball come Saturday.
“The best thing we can do is play it day by day,” he said. “We show up and have fun and see what happens. We don’t look ahead three or four days, we don’t look at the standings. If we take care of us, we’ll be fine. We see Fremont and Western Nebraska more than enough times to be able to control our own destiny.”
WNP (10-12)..……000 017 301 — 12 8 2
HAS (10-10)….……000 300 010 — 4 9 0
W — Mikito Barkman. L — Reese Dutton.
2B — WN, Brady Lavoie.
3B — H, Drew Behling.
