Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%.