ROSELAND — When coming down to the wire of a basketball game, both the teams and its fans are chanting to get their teams through the closing minutes. In the game of Silver Lake and Deshler, grinding through adversity was the challenge that both teams had to meet if they were to advance to the TVC semifinals Friday night.
With the game tied at 13-13 at halftime, both teams were a combined 10-for-45 from the floor in the first half. Silver Lake, however, was the team that wanted to battle through adversity some more, as the Mustangs were able to keep control of the ball and managed to keep the turnovers to a minimum in a close victory over Deshler 41-34.
“Deshler is a very good basketball team,” said Silver Lake head coach Keith Crowe. “Coach (Todd) Voss does a very good job with his girls. We don’t match up with them very well. They are bigger than we are and a little more physical than we are and it makes it very difficult for us to be able to defend, but I was very proud of our girls especially halfway through the third and especially in the fourth; our defense got way better than it was earlier in the first half.”
The first half was not pretty for either team. Deshler created havoc for the Mustangs, forcing 12 turnovers in the first half. But the miscues weren’t the only thing to go awry, as the shooting numbers were not good as well. Silver Lake shot 5-for-21 from the floor in the first half that went along with the 12 turnovers.
“In the first half, we were not playing very well in man defense and help defense,” Crowe said. “We helped out a lot better and understood where the shooters were at and did a better job of shutting down what they were wanting to do to us.”
After the first Mustangs; turnover, Silver Lake decided to go with a full court press to help speed Deshler’s offense up.
“We wanted to speed them up as much as we can,” said Crowe. “We have got to take advantage of our quickness and our speed, so we wanted an up tempo type game. A slower paced game is what they would rather play at. We needed to get more pressure to get the ball moving up and down the court a little bit quicker.”
The second half for both teams was played more efficiently. Deshler was trailing 30-23 heading into the fourth quarter. The Dragons went on a 6-0 run only two minutes into the fourth to force the Mustangs to burn a timeout. Paiton Nash contributed with four of her game high 22 points in the run to cut the Mustangs lead to one.
After the run from Deshler, the Mustangs had to wake up and respond. They did just that, as the Mustangs turned up the pressure some more, forcing Deshler to commit four turnovers in the fourth quarter. The Mustangs were only able to knock down one bucket off the turnovers; however, the Mustangs were clutch down the stretch from the charity stripe. Silver Lake shot 8-for-9 from the line in the last four minutes of the ball game to clinch a spot in Friday’s semifinals.
“We work on free throws quite a bit,” Crowe said. “I don’t try to put any pressure on them. I’ve got confidence in the girls and the girls got confidence in themselves. When it’s late in the game, they have confidence to step up to the free throw line and shoot free throws and it’s huge.”
On Friday, Silver Lake will play Blue Hill in the TVC semifinals for a chance to play in the championship game on Saturday night at Lynn Farrell Arena. Crowe knows that this game will be a challenge for his squad.
“Coach (Tim) Streff is a tremendous coach. We are going to battle to the best that we can,” Crowe said. “Their size is going to give us problems. We knew that ahead of time. We are very excited and proud to get there. I knew and the girls knew that this game was going to be a struggle. You can throw Deshler’s record out the window. They are a good basketball team. They have lost a lot of close ball games and I knew it was going to be a struggle. I’m just proud of the way we ended the game and to continue on.”
Silver Lake….9 4 17 11
Deshler….6 7 10 11
Silver Lake (41)
Amanda Ehrman 10, Kerigan Karr 10, Georgi tenBensel 10, Katelyn Karr 9, Samantha Bonifas 2
Deshler (34)
Paiton Nash 22, Taylor Seiber 5, Allie Vieselmeyer 4, Trinity Schardt 2, Mallory Kleen 1
