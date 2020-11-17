What is Goodfellows?
The Tribune’s Santa Claus Bureau began in 1909 when publisher Adam Breede asked “good fellows” in the community to share generously with children who would otherwise go without. Goodfellows has evolved into a food and gifts charity which serves more than 215 Adams County families each December.
How do I apply?
If you are in need of assistance this holiday season, applications can be filled out at the Hastings Tribune, 908 W Second Street. They are also available online here.
How do I know if I am accepted?
Those accepted will receive a post card in the mail with pick-up instructions.
What will I receive?
Boxes are filled with food for a holiday feast and food for about a week’s worth of meals. Food is distributed according to your family size. New toys will be included for children 12 and under. Wrapping paper will also be supplied.
How do I get my boxes?
Boxes will be ready Friday, Dec. 18 from 8 am to 5 pm and Saturday, Dec. 19 from 8-10 am. On Friday boxes can be picked up curb-side. Volunteers will place them in your car. You must have your post card and a form of identification to show. Saturday volunteers will deliver to your home.
Can I volunteer?
To keep our volunteers safe and follow directed health measures, Goodfellows 2020 has changed our volunteer policy. Call 402-462-2131 for more information.
Where do I donate toys?
We have bins located all around town for you to donate new, unwrapped toys. Click here for a complete list.
How do I donate funds?
Click here to donate online. Or you can donate by sending a check to:
Hastings Tribune
℅ Goodfellows
PO Box 788
Hastings, NE 68902
What are cash donations used for?
We use monetary donations to help cover the cost of our large grocery order.
Is my donation tax deductible?
Yes! Hastings Goodfellows Inc. is a non-profit 501 (c) (3).
