Laif Hultine and Mike Boeve were undoubtedly two of the top players on Hastings’ senior American Legion roster.
And with a group of 12 seniors of Five Points Bank’s roster — a majority of which have plans to play at the next level — it was tough to stand out.
But after Tuesday’s summer finale for the Chiefs, Boeve and Hultine decided they weren’t yet finished playing baseball this summer.
The two made their debuts for the Hastings Sodbusters Saturday night, trading in the red, white and blue for green and gold.
“Going into legion season, I knew right away I wanted an opportunity to play with the Sodbusters as soon as it was over,” said Boeve, who will attend Nebraska-Omaha and play Division I baseball for the Mavericks.
Boeve hit .477 for the Chiefs this summer with 22 extra-base hits. He started both ball games Saturday as third baseman. He produced a game-winning hit in game one of the team’s doubleheader with the Fremont Moo, and his father, Jim, retrieved the ball from the Sodbuster dugout for a keepsake. He had a hit and RBI in the nightcap, as well.
“I told myself just to try to get good pitches to hit,” Boeve said. “I saw good fastballs the whole day to hit and put good swings on them and luckily, some of them found some holes.”
Boeve said the difference in level of play from American Legion to Expedition League was evident.
“The speed of the game sure changed,” he said.
Hultine, who threw 32 innings to a 1.09 earned-run average for the Chiefs, impressed in his first outing for the Sodbusters, too.
The reliable right-hander, who tossed two innings in relief on Tuesday for the Chiefs, unexpectedly was given the starting nod by Sodbusters coach JM Kelly.
“When I showed up I didn’t know what to expect,” Hultine said with a smile. “Some kid told me he was starting game two. I was like, ‘Alright, that’s fine.’ Then, we were down in the dugout and coach points at me and says, ‘You pretty good?’ I go, ‘Yeah,’ and he goes, ‘Alright, you’re starting game two.’ “
After some first-inning jitters, Hultine found his bearings and turned in a seven-inning, complete game shutout on 83 pitches. He struck out five Moo hitters.
“I was kind of freaking myself out and psyching myself out,” said Hultine, who plans to pitch at Missouri Southern State. “I walked a kid and I decided enough is enough, I know how to pitch.
“I thought I was going to have to make a bunch of crazy adjustments when all I needed was to trust myself, trust my catcher, and trust my team. So, really not many.”
Kelly was pleasantly surprised.
“I had no idea what we were going to get,” Kelly said of his new additions. “I saw Mike taking (batting practice) before the game I thought, ‘OK, the kid can hit,’ (so) I put him in the lineup... Holy crap, that pitching performance. We couldn’t have gotten a guy like that at a better time, honestly. Hopefully, that’s not a tease. Hopefully, he does that every outing. Both (players) were really impressive.”
Hultine sent the Moo back to Fremont with a strikeout of Luke White, the third hitter in the lineup.
“He’s got to learn to walk off the mound after doing that,” Kelly said with a laugh. “He’s going to be really good at Missouri Southern. They’re getting an extremely good arm and a guy who understands how to pitch.”
A couple of people are to thank for the late-season signees: Trey Asher, a former Sodbuster and assistant coach for Five Points Bank, and Scott Galusha, co-owner and general manager of the team.
“Scott knew we needed arms... he made some calls and we took what we could get from Grand Island and Hastings,” Kelly said.
“Trey, he contacted us saying the coach was interested in us having an opportunity to play, which is amazing and we appreciate it greatly,” Hultine said. “We just jumped on the opportunity and did what we can do and we’re thankful we’re out here doing stuff like this.”
Boeve and Hultine plan to play out the rest of the season with the Sodbusters. Eighteen games remain on the regular season schedule.
