The Doniphan-Trumbull girls track and field team is off to a good start to the season, and good chunk of that success has been because of foreign exchange student Gaia Andorno, who left her home in Italy to attend school in Doniphan.
Andorno, who helped the Cardinals win the team title at Tuesday’s Sandy Creek invite, said the distances on the track is same here as it is back home, but that’s about the end of the similarities.
“It’s completely different from my country, but it’s good,” Andorno said.
The D-T sprinter is competing in the same events for the Cardinals as she ran in Italy. At her home, however, track and field lasts throughout the year, so Andorno has had to get used to the prep sports seasons here in Nebraska.
But she’s certainly burst onto the scene this spring; in Tuesday’s meet, Andorno placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.17 seconds while also winning the 200 (26.73) and helping the 400 relay team bring home the gold as the anchor.
“I love the relay and getting to pass the baton. I like being last,” she said.
Andorno knows she brings a high-level of speed to the Cardinals’ sprint group, but she also gets great joy from cheering on her teammates.
When she’s not competing on the track, Andorno is enjoying just being a typical high schooler in Doniphan.
“It’s perfect,” she said. “I go out to eat and drive around. I like visiting new places. Omaha has been my favorite place to visit.”
St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas continued to have a solid start to her spring season as well. The cross country standout won the mile (5:45.21) and the two mile (12:33.42) while also leading the Hawkettes with a gold medal in the 3,200 relay.
Battling the stiff winds that plagued the meet was tough for all competitors, but Vargas said she and the rest of the Hawkettes were fortunate to have already competed in similar conditions.
“I knew the wind was going to be pretty tough (Tuesday). We ran into the same type of weather condition last week, so we were kind of prepared for it,” she said.
St. Cecilia was second in the invite, trailing the Cardinals by just 7 1/2 points. Teammates Shaye Butler and Jenna Esch also earned gold medals on Tuesday, winning the shot put (40 feet, 6 1/2 inches) and the 400 (1:01.72), respectively.
Vargas said the team is competing very well, especially considering it is dialing up the intensity of its practices.
“We’ve had a hard week of practices. This is kind of like our peak training in the season,” she said. “It’s nice to show up to practice every day with a motivated team because they’re ready to work hard for each other. It’s good having people around you that are willing to put in the work.”
On the boys side, Superior had just one gold medal on the day, but the Wildcats amassed 17 medals on Tuesday en route to a team championship with 89 points. Superior edged out Doniphan-Trumbull for the first-place plaque after placing second in the day’s final race, the 1,600 relay (3:57.24).
Dane Miller recorded the Wildcats only top finish, winning the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.14 seconds. Miller was happy with the way everyone on the Superior team stepped up.
“It was great; it was a real team effort,” he said. “We had people contribute in all different ways. We tried a different 4x100 team and our 4x400 team we just threw together at the last second. I’m proud of how we did.”
Miller also finished second in the 100 (11.59), while teammate recorded three second-place finishes on the day. He took silver in the long jump (19-10), triple jump (39-1 1/2), and the 200 (23.30).
Miller said the Superior coaches see a lot of potential in the team. He also said the Wildcats have a good mental approach to each competition.
“(The coaches) just keep saying every day we’re out there, you never know if it could be your last, because of COVID and everything. We always have to come out and be ready to work,” he said.
One athlete that really put in a hard day’s work was Sandy Creek’s Brayton Jarosik. The Cougars’ distance runner won both the mile (5:10.60) and the 2 mile (10:46.69) while also finishing third in the 800 (2:17.69) and anchoring the Sandy Creek 1,600 relay team, which placed fourth (4:09.27)
I like the long distance races and getting points for the team. It means a lot to me to help earn team points. It’s fun competing; I love it,” Jarosik said.
Jarosik said most of his training is to ensure that his body can handle a full workload like he received Tuesday. The Cougar said he plans on this being a consistent schedule for the remainder of his meets until districts roll around.
“I train a lot. My dad is the volunteer distance coach, and he’s a marathon runner himself. He pushes me and runs with me every time I run,” Jarosik said. “Every speed workout, distance workout, whatever it is he’s right there by my side, pushing me and helping me to get better and get ready for days like this.”
Ayden King led Doniphan-Trumbull with a pair of gold medals, winning the 100 and the 200. Myles Sadd added a gold medal in the long jump (20-11 1/2) — where he set a school record — and broke the D-T record in the high jump (6-4), despite finishing second behind Sandy Creek’s Micah Biltoft, who cleared an impressive height of 6-7.
Carson Kudlacek and Emmanuel Consbruck each earned gold medals for St. Cecilia, which placed fourth. Cade Wiseman and Quenton Jones’ individual gold medals propelled the Sutton boys team to third place. The Mustangs also won the 1,600 relay.
Girls team results
1, Doniphan-Trumbull 113 1/2; 2, St. Cecilia 106; 3, Central City 74; 4, Superior 73; 5, Sutton 68; 6, Sandy Creek 68; 7, Heartland 18 1/2; 8, BDS 17
Girls individual results
Pole vault — 1, Taryn Wagner, CC, 9-6; 2, Sadie Rempel, Sup, 9-0; 3, McKenzie Bohlen, SC, 8-6; 4, Mariah Tessman, Hear, 8-6; 5, Ava Tessman, Hear, 7-6; 5, Miah Kenny, D-T, 7-6
Shot put — 1, Shaye Butler, STC, 40-6 1/2; 2, Ryann Sabatka, STC, 36-4 1/4; 3, Shayla Meyer, Sup, 36-1; 4, Lynley Swartzendruber, BDS, 30-10 1/2; 5, Olivia Brummet, CC, 30-5 1/2; 6, Gracie Nuss, Sut, 30-0
Triple jump — 1, Caitlin Rempe, SC, 32-11 1/4; 2, Jenna Heinz, SC, 32-3; 3, Elaina McHargue, CC, 30-10 1/2; 4, Jade Erickson, CC, 30-8; 5, Joyce Wang, STC, 30-4; 6, Sophie Fitch, D-T, 29-2 3/4
High jump — 1, Alex Cross, Sup, 4-8; 2, Sophie Fitch, D-T, 4-7; 3, Miah Kenny, D-T, 4-6; 4, Ridley Sadd, D-T, 4-6; 5, Reagan Robinson, Sut, 4-4; 6, Paige Oltmans, BDS, 4-4
Long jump — 1, Ella Gardner, Sup, 17-4; 2, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 15-10 1/2; 3, Leah Hatch, SC, 15-1; 4, Madison Heusinkvelt, Sup, 15-0; 5, Ella Martin, SC, 14-9; 6, Hannah Miller, BDS, 15-6
Discus — 1, Shayla Meyer, Sup, 135-4; 2, Codi Obermeier, D-T, 98-5; 3, Lynley Swartzendruber, BDS, 96-1 3/4; 4, Alyssa Breckner, D-T, 89-4; 5, Shaye Butler, STC, 88-4 1/2; 6, Xia Bandt, CC, 78-3
3,200 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 10:25.85; 2, Sutton 11:13.23; 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 11:21.65; 4, Sandy Creek 11:52.56; 5, Central City 13:09.71
100 hurdles — 1, Kate Griess, Sut, 16.27; 2, Faith Carroll, CC, 16.30; 3, Danae Rader, D-T, 16.88; 4, Alivia Huxoll, Sut, 17.01; 5, Sophie Fitch, D-T, 18.05; 6, McKenzie Bohlen, SC, 18.76
100 — 1, Gaia Andorno, D-T, 13.17; 2, Danae Rader, D-T, 13.38; 3, Leah Hatch, SC, 13.41; 4, Kaly Bautista, Sut, 13.72; 5, Hannah Dunning, D-T, 13.85; 6, Sadie Rempel, Sup, 14.14
400 — 1, Jenna Esch, STC, 1:01.72; 2, Ella Gardner, Sup, 1:03.64; 3, Jill Parr, STC, 1:03.94; 4, Dayvie Perrien, Sut, 1:04.89; 5, Jenna Heinz, SC, 1:06.28; 6, Elaina McHargue, CC, 1:06.38
3,200 — 1, Alayna Vargas, STC, 12:33.42; 2, Ella Buhlke, CC, 13:32.87; 3, Emma Saathoff, D-T, 14:21.66; 4, Lucia Bykerk, STC 14:49.11; 5, Halle Kohmetscher, D-T, 15:01.24
200 — 1, Gaia Andorno, D-T, 26.73; 2, Ella Gardner, Sup, 26.79; 3, Jenna Esch, STC, 27.08; 4, Hailey Reifert, STC, 28.49; 5, Kennedy Perrien, Sut, 28.53; 6, Taryn Wagner, CC, 28.71
800 — Elaina McHargue, CC, 2:31.39; 2, Cheyenne Danielson, Hear, 2:38.28; 3, Olivia Kessler, Sut, 2:43.30; 4, Bryn Kadel, BDS, 2:48.93; 5, Maddie Baxa, Sut, 2:50.42; 6, Emily Shimmin, D-T, 2:51.21
300 hurdles — 1, Kate Griess, Sut, 50.15; 2, Faith Carroll, CC, 50.50; 3, Danae Rader, D-T, 51.37; 4, Erin Sheehy, STC, 51.49; 5, Tatum Krikac, STC, 53.34; 6, Alivia Huxoll, Sut, 53.44
1,600 — 1, Alayna Vargas, STC, 5:45.21; 2, Ella Buhlke, CC, 6:01.69; 3, Megan Vrooman, STC, 6:11.27; 4, Cheyenne Danielson, Hear, 6:13.85; 5, Madison Shimmin, D-T, 6:13.95; 6, Hanna Kadel, BDS, 6:48.70
400 relay — 1, Doniphan-Trumbull 53.13; 2, Superior 53.28; 3, Sutton 54.34; 4, Sandy Creek 54.60; 5, St. Cecilia 55.23; 6, Central City 55.82
1,600 relay — 1, St. Cecilia 4:22.93; 2, Sutton 4:30.63; 3, Sandy Creek 4:36.70; 4, Central City 4:43.70; 5, Doniphan-Trumbull 4:46.24; 6, Heartland 4:55.41
Boys team results
1, Superior 89; 2, Doniphan-Trumbull 85; 3, Sutton 77; 4, St. Cecilia 74; 5, Central City 67; 6, Sandy Creek 59; 7, Heartland 43; 8, BDS 23; 9, Lincoln Christian 8
Boys individual results
Discus — 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sut, 154-4; 2, Eric Lenz, CC, 153-10; 3, Kyle Ardissono, BDS, 150-10; 4, Colton Horne, D-T, 134-8; 5, Payton Christiancy, Sup, 133-1; 6, Josh Shaw, SC, 127-3 1/2
High jump — 1, Micah Biltoft, SC, 6-7; 2, Myles Sadd, D-T, 6-4; 3, Trajan Arbuck, Hear, 6-2; 4, Jaden Williams D-T, 5-10; 5, Caden Krikac, STC, 5-8; 6, Trev Peters, Hear, 5-6
Long jump — 1, Myles Sadd, D-T, 20-11 1/2; 2, Elijah Heusinkvelt, Sup, 19-10; 3, Cade Wiseman, Sut, 19-8; 4, Carson Kudlacek, STC, 18-8 1/2; 5, Trajan, Arbuck, Hear, 18-7; 6, Cayden Homolka, CC, 18-8
Shot put — 1, Eric Lenz, CC, 50-8; 2, Kyle Ardissono, BDS, 47-8 1/2; 3, Nathan Baldwin, Sut, 47-3; 4, Seth Schnakenberg, Sup, 46-4 1/2; 5, Josh Shaw, SC, 45-6 3/4; 6, Samuel Hoppe, D-T, 44-11
Triple jump — 1, Carson Kudlacek, STC, 39-4 1/2; 2, Elijah Heusinkvelt, Sup, 39-1 1/2; 3, Kyle Holeman, SC, 37-11 1/2; 4, Jaramie Elton, CC, 37-4; 5, Hudson Regier, Hear, 36-4 1/4; 6, Parker Shuck, SC, 36-2
Pole vault — 1, Maverick Hiebner, Hear, 13-6; 2, Clayton Morris, Sup, 11-6; 3, Seth Stengel, BDS, 10-0; 4, James Love, Sup, 9-5; 5, Morgan Gaibier, CC, 7-6
3,200 relay — 1, Sutton 9:15.79; 2, Doniphan-Trumbull 10:03.93; 3, St. Cecilia 10:06.15; 4, Lincoln Christian 10:12.84; 5, Superior 10:20.95; 6, Central City 11:16.70
110 hurdles — 1, Dane Miller, Sup, 16.14; 2, Zach Brennfoerder, SC, 19.37; 3, Kyle Dittmer, CC, 20.33; 4, Hudson Regier, Hear, 21.75; 5, Jaron Norder, BDS, 22.10
100 — 1, Ayden King, D-T, 11.37; 2, Dane Miller, Sup 11.59; 3, Myles Sadd, D-T, 11.67; 4, Jaramie Elton, CC, 11.94; 5, Taran Zoltenko, Sup, 11.98; 6, Tyler Carroll, CC, 12.16
400 — 1, Cade Wiseman, Sut, 53.02; 2, Emamanuel Consbruck, STC, 54.64; 3, Garrett Parr, STC, 55.23; 4, Ian Osler, D-T, 56.44; 5, Trev Peters, Hear, 56.53; 6, Dylan Pfeifer, CC, 57.64
3,200 — 1, Brayton Jarosik, SC, 10:46.69; 2, Robert Hrnchir, STC, 11:29.94; 3, Aric Leibel, Sup, 11:33.68; 4, Harrison Sjuts, D-T, 11:55.70; 5, Van Fasbender, CC, 12:05.42; 6, Jacob Hagemeier, SC, 12:12.70
200 — 1, Ayden King, D-T, 23.04; 2, Elijah Heusinkvelt, Sup, 23.30; 3, Cade Wiseman, Sut, 23.63; 4, Cayden Homolka, CC, 24.39; 5, Maverick Hiebner, Hear, 25.04; 6, Clayton Morris, Sup, 25.11
800 — 1, Emmanuel Consbruck, STC, 2:13.23; 2, Colton Haight, Sut, 2:13.89; 3, Brayton Jarosik, SC, 2:17.69; 4, Maverick Hiebner, Hear, 2:19.49; 5, Dylan Pfeifer, CC, 2:20.21; 6, Trev Peters, Hear, 2:21.50
300 hurdles — 1, Quenton Jones, Sut, 42.61; 2, Garrett Parr, STC, 46.29; 3, Tyler Carroll, CC, 47.44; 4, Aiden Humphries, Sup, 48.21; 5, Hudson Regier, Hear, 51.13; 6, Jaron Norder, BDS, 54.16
1,600 — 1, Brayton Jarosik, SC, 5:10.60; 2, Robert Hrnchir, STC, 6:20.23; 3, Owen Schultz, D-T, 5:21.31; 4, Luke Wilson, LC, 5:41.39; 5, Gavin Ekstein, Sup, 5:43.55; 6, Van Fasbender, CC, 5:44.98
400 relay — 1, Doniphan-Trumbull 46.16; 2, Central City 47.42; 3, Heartland 447.72; 4, Superior 49.42; 5, St. Cecilia boys 49.46; 6, Sutton 50.31
1,600 relay — 1, Sutton 3:43.82; 2, Superior 3:57.24; 3, Central City 3:57.24; 4, Sandy Creek 4:09.27; 5, St. Cecilia 4:11.72; 6, Heartland 4:15.33
