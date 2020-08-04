BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Furniture store and Merten-Butler Mortuary here, now owned by John and Sarah Weddingfeld and Mike and Marie Butler, are celebrating 130 years of continuous operation in 2020.
But the roots of what may be the oldest business in Blue Hill actually run down even deeper in Blue Hill history.
According to the book “Heritage of Blue Hill,” in the 1880s Fred Kick was in the furniture and undertaking business in Blue Hill with his son-in-law, Peter Merten Sr., who was the casket builder.
By 1890, Merten, the son of German immigrants, was in business with his brother-in-law, L.C. Peisiger, running a combination business that included undertaking services in the old Gibson Hotel under the name Merten and Peisiger.
Peisiger eventually withdrew from the business, making way for Merten’s son, Peter Joseph, who went into business with his father under the name Merten and Son. Peter Joseph became a licensed mortician in 1904.
The business changed through the years to accommodate local needs and interests. In 1896, the business was selling bicycles along with furniture and funeral services.
An advertisement in an 1896 issue of the Blue Hill Leader boasted bicycle sales and eight different makes of wheels. The ad ended with a quirky reference to the funeral side of the business:
“Should you get killed riding one (a bicycle), we hereby inform you that we are first class undertakers, and also sell the white Bronze Monuments,” the advertising copy read.
In 1912, bricklayers began work on the new Merten store building, which houses a portion of the present business operating under the names Blue Hill Furniture and Merten-Butler Mortuary.
In 1913, the new furniture store and funeral parlor were completed. The space was 44 feet by 100 feet and had a 17-foot ceiling and was said to be the largest and most up-to-date display room in town.
According to a June 30, 1911, article in the Blue Hill Leader, the plan for this immense space was to be able to “set up several rooms of furniture as if the furniture was set up in your own home.”
Mortuary services still were an emphasis of the business, and the men continued to build both sides of the operation. Their services also included providing horse-drawn hearses that led families to the final resting place of their loved ones in top comfort and class for the day.
Merten Sr. died in 1925 and the business was left in the hands of his sons, who eventually decided more space was needed for their firm’s expanding services. A new building was completed in 1931 and remains in use by the business today.
In 1951, following the death of Peter Joseph Merten, his interest in the business was purchased by brothers Don and Floyd Butler of Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home in Hastings.
Mike Butler, one of the current co-owners, is Floyd Butler’s son. Don Butler’s son, Larry, also was involved in the Blue Hill business prior to his retirement. The cousins followed in their fathers’ footsteps, operating Livingston-Butler-Volland Funeral Home together for many years.
The Blue Hill business was managed for many years by Ray Lyons, and after his retirement in the late 1970s Wilber Wright managed the business for a time.
The building has changed over time with the addition of a chapel that can seat 150 people. A second floor was added to the already expansive space allowing for an area to set up and sell bedroom furniture.
An expansion back into the original building nearby in 2005 provided room for a flooring showroom.
Between furniture and funerals, the offerings of the Blue Hill business amount to quite a draw, attracting customers from a 50-mile radius and sometimes even farther, Weddingfeld said.
Both the furniture store and the mortuary provide services Blue Hill area residents are thankful to have close to home.
"I think Blue HIll is very fortunate to have a furniture store and mortuary,” said Penny Witte, who lives near Blue Hill. "For a town of our size to have those services is wonderful. The furniture store has quality flooring and furniture service. They stand behind their products very well.”
The Merten-Butler Mortuary also has locations in Campbell and Lawrence.
John Weddingfeld, the present manager and part owner of the business, came to Blue Hill in January 1985. He and his family have spent the last 35 years making the town their home.
“Blue Hill has so many good and supportive people,” said Weddingfeld, who has been active in many community events and held many leadership roles through the years. “Everyone was friendly and welcoming from the beginning.”
He likes working in both sides of the business and feels that they complement each other. He enjoys selling furniture and flooring and helping people meet those needs locally, but also feels that the contact he has with people in times of loss is rewarding.
“Working with people in their time of need is something that I am glad to be able to do,” Weddingfeld said. “That is the nice part of having both businesses. It is always a difficult thing to do, but I find it rewarding to be able to be the help and support that is needed.”
Weddingfeld, a Hartington native, received his funeral director’s license in 1983 from the Mid-American College of Funeral Services in Jefferson, Indiana, and his embalmer’s license in 1984.
