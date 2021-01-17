Hastings College’s Karson Gansebom exploded for a career-high 37 points in Saturday’s game against Dordt College, but the exceptional effort wasn’t enough to will the Broncos to an upset against the Defenders, who were just as hot as Gansebom was on the court.
Dordt shot 53 percent from the floor and scorched the net for 17 3-pointers in the Defenders’ 94-79 win at Lynn Farrell Arena.
Gansebom finished the night 12-for-18 from the field and made seven of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. He was also 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Over the last four games, Gansebom has averaged 22.5 points per game and is becoming a go-to asset for the Broncos. He had just tied his season-high Wednesday with 26 points.
Hastings College was going toe-for-toe with Dordt in the first half, and a late flurry of points helped HC go into the halftime break with a 44-38 lead. But the Defenders hit their first eight shots of the second half, as the barrage of points turned things around for Dordt, outscored Hastings 56-35 in the final 20 minutes.
Braden Kizer recorded a double-double, pouring in 14 points and 11 rebounds for Hastings, while Dashawn Walker added 11 points to go with his nine rebounds. Mason Hiemstra finished the game with nine points.
Dordt had four players score double figures and eight with at least six points. Ben Gesink led the way with 21 points while Jacob Vis tallied 19.
The Broncos now fall to 5-13 overall and 1-12 in Great Plains Athletic Conference play. Hastings College will be back in action Wednesday, when they travel to Yankton, S.D., to face off with Mount Marty University. The two teams split the season series last year, with Hastings falling 107-105 on the road and then winning 87-70 at home.
The Lancers are 7-12 this season and 4-10 in the GPAC. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
