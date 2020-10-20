Gene Allen Boltz, 91 of Grand Island, Nebraska, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at CHI Health-St. Francis.
Combined services for Gene and his wife, DellaMae, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Livestreaming will be available on All Faiths Facebook Page. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before service time. To help protect one another, face masks are required.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Gene was born on July 20, 1929, on a family farm near Doniphan to August and Mamie (Wiese) Boltz. He attended Rural District School 23 and graduated from the Grand Island Senior High class of 1947. On April 1, 1951, he was united in marriage to DellaMae Wichmann.
They farmed near Chapman. In addition to farming, Gene worked for Knight Brothers Construction. Following his retirement from the farm, Gene worked part time for Younkers.
Memberships include St. Pauls Lutheran Church, the Platt Duetsche and the Eagles. He enjoyed dancing, polka music, auctions and he collected John Deere tractors.
Those left to cherish his memory include children, Allen (Janet) Boltz of Aurora, JoLene Hakanson of Fairfield, and Jerrlyn Oberg of Grand Island; grandchildren, Jason (Darci) Boltz, Amy (Eric) Earl, Stephanie (Chris) Jensen, Jon (Kelly) Hakanson, Jordan (Madelyn) Hakanson, Patricia Oberg, Jennifer (Tyler) Brei and Christopher Oberg; 15 great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; and a sister, Inez (Vernon) Berry of Atkinson.
Gene is preceded in death by his wife, DellaMae on April 7, 2020; his parents; and son-in-law, Richard Hakanson.
