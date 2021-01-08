Works of Geneva artist Patricia Scarborough will be on display through Feb. 27 at the Gallery on Lincoln Ave, 221 N. Lincoln Ave.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Scarborough regularly exhibits her paintings and pastels at the Burkholder Project in Lincoln and at the Anne Thorne Weaver shop at the Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney. Her work also has been selected for gallery display at such Tribland venues as the Minden Opera House and the Red Cloud Opera House.
Most recently, she was selected to take part in “20/20 Vision: Nebraska’s Top 20” at the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City. She also was invited to be part of the 2020 Spirit of the Plains fundraiser at MONA and at the 2019 biennial juried exhibit at Gallery 1516 in Omaha.
“Simply put, I love the landscape of Nebraska: the gently rolling hills and flat fields, rows of ancient cottonwoods and bowers of tangled bushes,” Scarborough says in describing her art. “I try to record not only a representation of a place, but also its emotional character, creating a window for others to share the experience with me.”
Scarborough earned a degree in art from Kearney State College and has studied with respected artists including Hal Holoun, Doug Dawson and Kim Casebeer.
The Gallery on Lincoln Ave is operated by a cooperative of central Nebraska artists.
