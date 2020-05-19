Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Ocr. 26, 1996, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
KEARNEY — Running as a pack helped the Geneva boys cross country team finish ahead of the pack Friday at the state cross country meet at Kearney Country Club.
Geneva’s top four runners all finished within 15 places of each other as the Wildcats tallied 41 points to win a state championship. Wahoo Neumann was second with 42.
Jeremy Morris led Geneva with an 11th-place finish in 17:51. Will Jacobsen was 16th in 18:00, Russ Girmus ended 18th in 18:06, and Shane Kimbrough garnered 26th place in 18:24.
Geneva’s other two runners — Marty Seward and Gene Brown — finished 33rd and 46th, respectively.
“We don’t have any stars on this team, but everyone sticks together,” Geneva head coach John Barthule said. “We knew we had a chance to win it if everyone ran well. And they did.”
Girmus said “it seemed like forever” between the time the race ended and when Geneva learned it had won.
“None of us could relax until we saw the results on the board,” Girmus said. “We were pretty anxious. We knew it was close.”
Barthule said his team, which qualified by finishing third at the Class D, District 1 meet at Malcolm, has been focusing on this state meet since last season.
“We didn’t qualify last year,” he said. “That really disappointed us. Since then, everyone has dedicated themselves to getting better. The kids worked so hard and deserved to win.”
