GENEVA — Renovations are known to brighten up areas that have undergone change over time.
Here in Geneva, that phrase — “brighten up” — has double meaning, as the latest upgrade to the town includes a 1950s neon welcome sign. Other improvements include historic street lights, new paving accented with center bricks, and bricks at two crosswalks.
The neon arrow sign, which spells out the city’s name, is located at 13th and G streets, where Geneva’s downtown main street intersects the old route of U.S. Highway 81 —the east entrance to the center of town.
Two blocks of historic street lights run along G Street from 13th to 11th streets, and the brick crosswalks are located at 13th and 12th streets.
The G Street Renovation Project then connects with the other matching street lights of the town at 11th Street, further emphasizing the charm of the community that includes the historic 1894 Richardsonian Romanesque-style courthouse; Eddie’s Service Station, which was built in 1922 and was restored to its original appearance in 2010; the Geneva Auditorium, which was built in 1915; the 120-year-old, serene Boys’ Pond that has been constantly upgraded through the years; and much more.
Geneva Mayor Eric Kamler said the project had been in the works for some time.
“Discussions first started in late 2015 and early 2016, and several options were considered,” he said. “The concept and idea of the renovation we chose was finalized in December 2018, out for bid in 2019, low bid by Werner Construction of Hastings accepted in March, but construction was delayed, due to the wet summer weather, until March 2020.
The construction work began in March 2020 and was complete by August. The electrical work, by Heartland Electric of Grand Island, took longer to complete.
Of special interest to this project is the neon sign.
Geneva native Bill Turek remembers the story.
“The Geneva Chamber of Commerce conceived the idea to create the sign, they paid for it and it served the community well,” he said. “It was created by the Hastings Neon Sign Co. in 1952 and installed a year later at the same intersection it is now, only then it was located on the northeast corner. Sometime later, it was moved to the southwest corner of the same intersection and remained there until 1978 when 13th Street was widened.”
Another Geneva native, Bette Mattox-Manning, had always been fond of the sign. She had been out of the area, and when she returned she was astounded to see that the sign was gone and wondered what happened to it.
She and her good friend, Turek, had a conversation about the sign, which had been taken to the York landfill. Since they both shared an interest in Geneva history, they decided to see if they could rescue it.
“It was too cool of a sign to trash it, and it was a long-shot hope that it would be used again someday,” Mattox-Manning said. “We got to the landfill and saw the arrow point sticking out underneath some other stuff. It was so exciting!”
Throughout the 42 years the sign was down, it was stored in several different places, ready to make its comeback this year. It was refurbished by the Nebraska Sign Co. of Lincoln.
Mattox-Manning and Turek both were pleased that the city took the steps to have it refurbished.
“It’s a dream come true,” Mattox-Manning said.
“I can’t believe it,” Turek said. “It’s been a long haul. The design is magnificent. The neon amplifies the color of the sign.”
Kamler said the project design paid tribute to a certain era.
“It’s a combination of many of Geneva’s golden years, paying homage to the past with the bricks from the 1920s, lampposts modeled after the 1940s and the Geneva neon sign from the 1950s,” he said.
The message the renovation has projected is one of happiness.
“I am very proud of how this project turned out and the quality of the work,” Kamler said. “The community is very happy with it, and the comments have been very positive. This is a treasured piece of history that is great to be back on display in Geneva for all to enjoy for many decades. It symbolizes a very simple time in life and pays homage to it and at the same time, with the arrow flashing, it gives direction to the future.”
What originally began as a project from necessity became special because it symbolizes the gateway to the heart of Geneva, he said. And this gateway gives the people of the town an even greater sense of pride by tying in so much heritage along with the functionality of the new street itself.
Kamler is grateful for those who helped make the project a reality.
“Bette Mattox-Manning and Bill Turek deserve a great deal of credit for saving the neon sign back in 1978, along with the members of the City Council who worked on this project and who had the foresight to accomplish this renovation in an extraordinary way that will have a long lasting impact on the community for decades to come,” the mayor said.
The G Street Renovation Project was a $1.1 million project funded by a $350,000 grant and a 15-year street bond.
A Main Street Grand Re-Opening and Lighting Ceremony was Sept. 1.
