Geneva city officials and others involved with the G Street Renovation Project pose Sept. 1 next to a refurbished neon sign at the corner of 13th and G streets that previously stood at that corner from 1953-78. Those pictured are (from left) City Administrator Kyle Svec; Mayor Eric Kamler; Bette Mattox-Manning, who along with Bill Turek rescued the sign from the York landfill in 1978; state Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, whose district includes Fillmore County; and Steve Parr, senior vice president and client development principal at JEO Group in Grand Island.