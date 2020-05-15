Editor’s note: This story originally appeared in the Oct. 11, 1975, edition of the Hastings Tribune. If you have an idea of a memorable sports story that previously ran in the Tribune, contact sports@hastingstribune.com and it may make it in a future edition.
GILTNER — Giltner’s Steve Burson is accustomed to doing good things on a football field. Usually those things include a 20-yard gain up the middle here, or a five-yard plunge for a first down there, or a 60-yard touchdown romp from almost anywhere.
Friday night Burson added another dimension to his football abilities by starting the game — not where one would expect at running back — but at offensive left guard. And because of that switch, Trumbull hasn’t caught up yet.
With Burson in the offensive line and defensive halfback Brian Bish moved up to starting running back, the Giltner Hornets marched over Trumbull 46-34 here in a crucial South Central Nebraska Conference game.
NOT THAT STRONG
“Our offensive line has not been that strong,” Giltner head coach Dennis Hurlburt explained. “I talked to Steve about making the switch early this week about making the sacrifice.
“Steve is a team player all the way,” Hurlbert went on. “He made the change for the benefit of the team and it paid off.”
Giltner started slowly in the game, offensively as if the team needed a little time to adjust to a new line and backfield.
Trumbull scored first to take an 8-0 lead in the first period on Gary Consbruck’s 18-yard run and Trent Nowka’s conversion scamper.
Giltner scored late in the first period on a pass play covering 12 yards from quarterback Eldon Marsh to end John McMahon. The PAT failed, leaving the Hornets down 8-6.
“I told Steve that if our running game didn’t get going, we’d go back to our unusual starting line-up,” Hurlburt said. “He had only three days to learn his blocking assignments and also had some trouble in the first quarter picking up the defensive alignments.
“But once he got over the newness of the possession, I think Burson played a fine game,” the Giltner coach added.
If the Hornets did have trouble adjusting to the line-up changes, they got untracked in the second period when Giltner exploded for 28 points while holding Trumbull to a single touchdown, boosting the host team to a 34-14 halftime margin.
SCORING THREAT
Pat Smith, who proved to be a scoring threat playing either offense or defense, put the Hornets ahead early in the second period on a 14-yard rip up the middle of the Trumbull defense. Smith added two more points on a PAT reception from Burson — taking a brief rest from line duty — to push Giltner ahead 14-6.
It took just 17 seconds for Trumbull to tie the score at 14 however.
Eddie Beach raced 68 yards to the Giltner goal line with the following kick off and Trent Nowka bulled into the end zone from the one-inch line. The PAT failed.
But the sudden Trumbull score seemed only to fire up Giltner. During the next seven minutes the Hornets racked up three touchdowns with a little Pat Smith here, then there, and finally Bish for good measure.
Smith tossed a 29-yard pass to Doug Obermeier to break the deadlock and put the winners ahead for good. Then it was Smith on the receiving end of a 23-yard pass play started by quarterback Eldon Marsh.
And when Bish hit the end zone with 3:06 left in the half, the margin was a staggering 34-14.
Trumbull tried to come back in the third period. Marc Lubken hit Beach with a bomb from 33-yards out to reduce the margin to 34-20 with 3:29 left in the quarter.
HAD A CHANCE
It looked like the Bearcats had a chance, but that chance lasted only 12 seconds. That was the time it took Smith to gather in the Trumbull kickoff a race 68 yards down the sideline for six. Giltner 40, Trumbull 20.
Late in the game Smith charged out of the defensive line, extended himself to his full 6-foo-1 height and blocked a Trumbull pass with one arm while grabbing it with the other. By the time the play had ended, Smith was clutching the ball with both hands in the end zone. Six more points for Giltner and bye-bye Bearcats.
Trumbull did manage two TDs in the final three minutes to make the final score a bit more respectable.
Despite the one-sided score the statistics were surprisingly even. Giltner managed 16 first downs, Trumbull 13; Trumbull had 297 totaly yards, Giltner had 291.
The Hornets rushed for 213 yards in 56 tries topped by Bish’s 127 yards in 23 carries.
Trumbull gained 131 ground yards with Nowka getting 73 and mike Consbruck chipping in 51. The Bearcats hit six of 17 passes for 166 yards. Beach had four receptions for 122 yards and two scores.
Giltner (5-1) back in the conference title chase, travels to Bruning Friday. Trumbull (5-1), its undefeated season shattered, will try to regroup at home against Chester-Hubbell, also Friday night.
