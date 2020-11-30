Giltner girls basketball coach Nancy Lockmon says that 62.5% of the players on this year's team have not played in a high school basketball game.
"We will be a very inexperienced team with only three returning letterwinners," Lockman said. "The upside to that is that we should be able to grow by leaps and bounds as these young players gain experience."
Letterwinners returning are senior Alice Wiles, junior Bre’ley Hunnicutt and sophomore Addison Wilson.
Other team members are sophomore Myka Hogan and freshmen Hailey Eastman, Wylee Margritz, Taylor Phillips, and Tracy Wiles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.