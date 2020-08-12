GILTNER — The Hornets ended a three-year state tournament drought last year by advancing to Lincoln to play in the Class D-2 bracket.
Giltner drew No. 1 Lawrence-Nelson in the opening round and was swept by the Raiders.
The Hornets had the firing power and scrappiness to compete with the top teams in the state last year; they took eventual D-2 champion Bruning-Davenport/Shickley to five sets in the Crossroads Conference tournament final. They went four sets with L-N in their subdistrict final.
Giltner will have its work cut out if it wants to return to that high level of play, as 2020 is looking like it may be a rebuilding year, according to head coach Jeanie Good, who enters her fourth year at Giltner.
The Hornets have just one starter back from last year’s team and only two total letter winners.
“We’re very inexperienced,” Good said, “but also have some players who are hungry to step up and play.”
Giltner graduated seven seniors off of the 2019 roster, and the group accounted for all 950 kills the team produced last season.
The one returning starter, senior Sydni Watson (5-feet, 4-inches), will move from libero to outside hitter, and senior Christina Eastman (5-5), who was a defensive specialist last year, will move to setter.
Macie Antle, a junior, will hit from the middle and outside, and Addison Wilson, a sophomore, will play libero.
“This is a competitive group who has great team unity,” Good said. “As a coaching staff, our main goal is for the team to improve every practice and every game, and to continue to build a fierce competitiveness that allows us to have a great opportunity to have another successful season.”
The Hornets will visit Meridian Sept. 1 and open the season in a quadrangular with Deshler and Red Cloud.
2020 schedule
September
1, at Meridian quadrangular; 3, East Butler, High Plains Community; 8, Osceola, Exeter-Milligan; 10, at Hampton triangular; 17, at Palmer; 19, at Central Valley tournament; 22, Harvard; 24, at Nebraska Lutheran; 26, at Bertrand tournament
October
1, at Blue Hill triangular; 6, Doniphan-Trumbull, Heartland; 8, at Shelby/Rising City triangular; 13, Red Cloud; 15, Cross County, Meridian; 17-20, at Crossroads Conference tournament
