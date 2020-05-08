The Hastings-area community rallied around the positivity of Give Hastings Day on Thursday.
That’s how Dan Peters, executive director of the Hastings Community Foundation, described the $100,000 increase in giving over 2019.
With additional gifts received in the mail Friday, the seventh annual Give Hastings Day total is $582,793.70 to benefit 91 area nonprofit organizations.
By comparison, $483,796 was given in 2019 to 84 nonprofits. A total of $463,203 was given in 2018.
“We’ve thought a lot about that, and we’ll continue to think about that in the days and weeks to come,” Peters said of the huge increase this year. “Ultimately, it’s the positivity around Give Hastings Day. In a world that’s not filled with a lot of good news these days, Give Hastings Day represented a positive rallying point for the community, something positive we could all do together. That message and that opportunity is what the community was looking for. People wanted to be part of something positive and were looking for that opportunity. Give Hastings Day came along at the right time and folks said ‘Yes, we want to be part of this and just feel good for a day about our community, the world and what we’re able to achieve.’ ”
This was a unique year in that it offered an extended giving period, with gifts being accepted starting on April 20.
“We’re pleasantly surprised,” Peters said. “It was just two months ago, eight weeks, where the committee had to have a conversation on, do we even move forward on Give Hastings Day in light of everything that was happening in the world? Was it even prudent to move forward?”
Give Hastings Day saw a new, top fundraiser this year.
The Kiwanis Musical Playground Project, which will bring an ensemble of percussion instruments installed at the playgrounds of eight Hastings elementary schools, raised $32,077 through 60 donations.
“Things like the Kiwanis playground is an example of the community thinking ahead,” Peters said. “What do we want Hastings to be once we make it through this COVID madness? What do we want our community to offer? What community do we want to be? That’s what Kiwanis was really marketing with their playground.”
Mike Howie, who chaired this fundraising effort for Kiwanis, said it was a surprise to finish at the top.
“We were a little surprised and also very excited and thankful for the community’s response to this project,” he said.
Kiwanis started fundraising for the project at the end of last year. Give Day funds will combine with previously received funds.
Howie said he hopes to order all eight ensembles later this month, which will be around $70,000.
Kiwanis will be a little short for installation materials like concrete.
“We’re hoping between now and when we do the install that we’ll be able to have some of that donated and we’ll have additional funds to be able to finish the project,” he said.
The schools receiving ensembles include all five Hastings Public Schools elementary schools, Adams Central Elementary, St. Michael’s Elementary and Zion Lutheran Elementary.
Howie said should the levy-neutral bond issue to turn Morton Elementary into a preschool site pass on Tuesday, Kiwanis will work to raise funds to purchase a musical playground for preschool students.
Rounding out the top five for total amount raised were the Hastings Catholic Schools Foundation with $30,502 from 95 donations; Start Over Rover with $25,512 from 250 donations; Hastings Area Habitat for Humanity with $24,545 from 75 donations; and Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Education with $23,787 from 232 donations.
The nonprofits with the highest number of donations included Start Over Rover with 250, Prairie Loft with 232, Hastings Public Schools Foundation with 114, Heartland Pet Connection with 111 and the Food4Thought Backpack Program with 108.
Peters said such an extended early giving period gave Give Hastings Day a good start. Things continued to go well once the actual Give Hastings Day began.
“In the morning we had a sense that, ‘OK, today’s not going to be too bad,’ ” he said. “By 2 p.m. we were doing some math and looking at what we had in and we thought ‘Man, despite it all we could maybe do what we did last year.’ As the day went on and the numbers just kept climbing it was just such an exciting day. Exciting not just for the Community Foundation, not just for the Give Hastings Day committee; we were excited for the community. It was just great to have something positive and to be part of something that was making people happy.”
