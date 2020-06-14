Vendors as well as customers, many of whom were wearing masks in the open-air atmosphere, were happy to see the return of the Highland Park Farmers Market on Saturday morning.
“I think a vibrant farmers market is really a cornerstone of the community,” said vendor Alan Kruger of rural Hastings.
Kruger, who is part of the farmers market’s advisory council, was working in his Kruger Produce stall selling radishes, lettuce, spinach, turnips, zucchini and squash.
“It’s not so much of the avenue and the venues for the vendors making money,” he said. “That’s important, also, but after you do this for a while what you see is it is a huge social environment, which doesn’t really go with the COVID-19 scenario, but I think a lot of people are getting to that point to where you need that social interaction. What better place than a place where you can actually get spread out and keep some distances.”
Saturday was a little different from past Highland Park Farmers Market days.
The advisory council sent out COVID-19 guidelines from the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to all the vendors, telling them to implement them as much as possible to help thwart the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.
Vendors were spaced farther apart than in the past, with 14 feet between the stalls.
Kruger said there was also a hand-washing station present.
“Most vendors are either gloved up and are trying to follow the CDC guidelines for social distancing,” he said, referring to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “We are seeing a lot of the customers giving us a couple more feet in front of the tables. People are, I think, adhering pretty close to what the CDC is trying to establish.”
In most cases, vendors packaged up their customer’s desired purchase and handed it to the customer.
“A lot of people say it’s like picking doughnuts,” Kruger said. “You don’t get to grab your own doughnuts, either, so you just tell the vendors, ‘I want this, this, this and this.’ We’ll bag it for you to try to minimize the contact.”
Gary Mohnike of Sutton, who was selling baked goods from his Uncle Gary’s Bakery stall, had a jar where customers placed the bills they used to purchase bread loaves and cinnamon rolls. Mohnike had a tray with small bills to provide customers with change when needed.
“Everybody’s always real cautious about sanitation,” he said. “We’ve all got hand sanitizer and sanitize the tables.”
He said it was great to be back at the farmers market.
“To have my customers from last year, I always look forward to seeing them,” he said. “It gives me something to do.”
Vendor Amy Hoagland, with the Hoagland Homestead from the Inland and Trumbull area, was also happy to be back at the farmers market.
“We’re just happy to get our produce out,” she said. “Socially, it’s just nice to get back and see people we haven’t seen over the winter. It’s just something we enjoy doing as a family. So it does; it feels good to get back out into the markets.”
Between masks, signs and social distancing, Hoagland said it was obvious everyone at the farmers market was more aware of the challenges faced by the threat of COVID-19.
She also was among vendors at the Hastings Downtown Farmers Market, which launched on Thursday.
“Hopefully, over the summer we’ll have more vendors, but it was a good start and there was a good turnout,” she said.
Edith Weber, 81, of Hastings, was among Hoagland’s customers purchasing spinach there. Weber, who was wearing a mask, has asthma and has been isolating but was glad to be back at the farmers market.
“I’m isolating and I’m living alone and I don’t have a garden anymore, so just think this is a good place to come get something fresh, something green, since I’m not going in the stores,” she said.
Kruger wanted to assure people who don’t feel comfortable yet participating in a crowded activity like a farmers market, there is plenty of season left.
“I tell people if you’re not comfortable coming down here, we’ll be here all year and hopefully these things will relax and we’ll get back to some kind of normal,” he said.
