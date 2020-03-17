MEMORIAL COLISEUM, LINCOLN — Glenvil capped an unbeaten season by clipping Uehling, 43-33, for the Class D championship in the 40th annual state basketball tournament Saturday night.
The victory was the 34th in a row for Coach Howard Zook’s charges, Central Nebraska Conference and Clay county champions, and the state championship the school’s second. Glenvil beat Sunol, 24-8 for the Class Q crown back in 1927.
Two boys by the name of Ronald sparked the Red and White-clad Bulldogs to their most glorious triumph. They were Ronald Fitzke, a lithe forward, and Ronald Zook, son of the coach and scorer deluxe.
Fitzke meshed 16 points while Zook garnered 15 besides doing a fine job on rebounds.
Ices game
It wasn’t until the last quarter that Glenvil iced the game, although the Bulldogs led at the end of each period, 10-9 at the first, 21-19 at the half and 33-28 at the third.
Harold Terry’s free throw and Zook’s fielder at the start of the final chapter made the tally 36-28. Pat Mallette, who paced Uehling to its upset of Hildreth, defending Class D champion Friday night, sank a free throw and Uehling trailed, 36-29.
Then the redoubtable Fitzke swished in a bucket from the corner and followed seconds later with a rebound to up the count to 40-29 with 5:06 left. That was the ball game.
But Zook hit a free throw and Terry followed with a second gifter to make the score 42-29 before Pat Mallette came through with Uehling’s second counter of the quarter. The rest of the game was mere routine.
Nip and tuck
The lead changed hands four times and the score was knotted seven times before Glenvil went in front for keeps at 30-28 on Fitzke’s setup with 1:44 left in the third quarter.
Actually Glenvil never trailed after assuming command at 14-13 on Fitzke’s corner shot with 5:39 left in the first half.
Uehling was handicapped when Pat Mallette drew his fourth foul with 2:47 to go in the second quarter. He played only briefly after that.
Mike Mallette, Pat’s cousin, carried the load for Uehling with 11 points. Pat notched nine.
Glenvil hit 14 of 41 field goal attempts, Uehling 12 of 53. Fitzke made five for 13 field goal tries and connected on six of six free throw attempts. Zook hit on five of 19 field goal efforts and five of five free throw attempts. Mike Mallette rimmed five of 21 field goal attempts and made good on one of three free throw chances.
Box score:
UEHLING (33) fg ft pf tp
S. Mallette, f ..... 5 1-3 0 11
Dale Anderson, f 1 1-1 0 3
C. Mallette, c .... 2 5-7 5 9
Uehling, c ........ 0 0-2 1 0
Hultgren, g ...... 3 0-2 4 6
D. Clough, g .... 1 1-2 3 3
Dennis And’son, g 0 1-1 2 1
Vondrasek, g ... 0 0-0 0 0
Wedergren, f ... 0 0-0 0 0
— —-— — —
Totals.............. 12 9-18 15 33
Glenvil (43) fg ft pf tp
Terry, f .......... 2 4-4 3 8
Fitzke, f ......... 5 6-6 3 16
Zook, c .......... 5 5-5 4 15
Onken, g ....... 2 0-1 2 4
Tjarks, g ....... 0 0-1 2 0
Hauff, g ........ 0 0-0 1 0
— —-— — —
Totals ........... 14 15-17 15 43
Score by quarters:
Uehling ......... 9 19 28 33
Glenvil .......... 10 21 33 43
Officials: Stan Skaug and John Siegel.
