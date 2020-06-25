p07-01-19LOCopenStJohn.jpg
Casey St. John chips onto the green at hole No. 9 Sunday while competing in the Hastings Open at Lochland Country Club. Laura Beahm 06-30-19

 Laura Beahm

As things continue to open back up and resemble more of what life was like before COVID-19, one of the staples of summer sports competition in Hastings is back in form of the Hastings Open.

Once again, more than 100 golfers will compete at Southern Hills Golf Course and Lochland Country Club in the 24th edition of the event on Saturday and Sunday. And with neither champion from last year's Ladies Flight or the Championship Flight returning, the title is up for grabs.

Defending champions returning to this year's field include Christian Steele (Presidential Flight), Barry Ballou and Dan Zabloudil — both of the senior flight — Ray Bonifas (Second Flight) and Lynn Burge (Third Flight).

Tee Times (teeing off from Blue unless otherwise indicated)

8 a.m. — Ron Maul, Steven Ernst, Dwayne Kobza, Randy Witt

8:10 — Bill Esser, Shawn Rush, Tom McCoy, Rich Gion

8:20 — Bill Krueger, David Hoglund, Darrell Brennfoerder, Terry Gerber

8:30 — Chris Long, Cristian Perez, Todd Frazier

8:50 — Karen Johnson (Red), Vera Zabloudil (Red), Judy Nabower (Red) Rachel Bosle (Red)

9:00 — Becky Maul (Red), Chris Wilson (Red), Lisa St John (Red)

9:10 — Becky Sullivan (Red), Rebecca Gerber (Red), Sherrie Hollister (Red)

9:30 — Dan Zabloudil (Wht), Lee Preston (Wht), Greg Schultz (Wht), Scot Smith (Wht)

9:40 — Bob Skrobecki (Wht), Dan Coffey (Wht), Dave Jaixen (Wht), Mickey Hastings (Wht)

9:50 — Chuck Sorahan (Wht), Jack Moore (Wht), Murray Wilson (Wht), Garry Young (Wht)

10:00 — John Pershing (Wht), Steve St John (Wht), Tom Kreager (Wht)

10:20 — Jared Nicolarsen, Kirk Nicolarsen (Wht), Sam Rayburn, Mark Dickey

10:30 — Bailey Peters, Brian Keever, Rich Portwood

10:40 — Scott Sawyers, William Odonnell, Lynn Burge

10:50 — Terry Anstine, Wayne Bonifas, Ray Bonifas, John Langdon

11:10 — Wayne Hesman, Andy Beirow, Barry Ballou, Brad Lindblad

11:20 — Bill Biggs, Derek Phelps, Jason Hupf, Mike Hogan

11:30 — Jodie Johnson, Dave Barrett, Jared Bruce, Lukas Krueger

11:40 — Andrew Butler, Chad Gallagher, John Bartunek

11:50 — Bill Mooney, Doug Hollister, Terry Meyerhoeffer

12:10 p.m. — Brady Barrett, Mike Hinrichs, Skyler Good

12:20 — Aaron Wescoat, Jeremiah Lepird, Joey Holling

12:30 — Robert Noffsinger, Steven Klein, Scott Voightman

12:40 — Ben Vigil (Blk), Jeremy Murman, Andy Primavera

12:00 — Blake Earnest (Blk), Casey St. John (Blk), Marcus Eriksen (Blk), Nathan Starr (Blk)

1:00 — Alex Zillig (Blk), Glenn Bills (Blk), Chris Weidt (Blk), Jordan McIntyre (Blk)

1:10 — Christian Steele (Blk), Jonathan Smith (Blk), Wes Bernt (Blk), Jordan Arensdorf (Blk)

1:00 — Brad Novich (Blk), Jace Erickson (Blk) Jesse Nielsen (Blk) Mike Sabata (Blk)

All-time winners

Championship Flight

2019 — Mitch Oswald 153

2018 — Mike Skeen 152

2017 — Casey St. John 149

2016 — Jordan McIntyre 145

2015 — Jon Smith 150

2014 — Josh Hinrichs 142

2013 — Mike Skeen 145

2012 — Mike Hannon 146

2011 — Mike Hannon 142

2009 — Jon Smith 142

2008 — Mike Skeen 146

2007 — Jon Smith 148

2006 — Paul Wahlmeier 146

2005 — Jon Smith 150

2004 — Tim Marchese 145

2003 — Paul Reinertson 142

2002 — Barry Meyer 147

2001 — Barry Meyer 148

2000 — Gayle Larson 154

1999 — Nick Vendrak Jr 143

1998 — Bob DeWitt 149

1997 — Seth Porter 153

Ladies Flight

2019 — Sara (Wissing) Knaub 151

2018 — Shelly Hartford 175

2017 — Shelly Hartford 175

2016 — Shelly Hartford 158

2015 — Shelly Hartford 168

2014 — Shelly Hartford 166

2013 — Matti Yurk 165

2012 — Judy Nabower 164

2011 — Sara Wissing 144 (tournament record)

2010 — Sara Wissing 154

2009 — Becky Sullivan 155

2008 — Teri Schafer 176

2007 — Michelle Kluver 151

2006 — Judy Nabower 165

2005 — Bernadine Hughes 189

2004 — Gretchen Ballou 160

2003 — Gretchen Ballou 163

2002 — Michelle Kluver 147

2001 — Michelle Kluver 144 (tournament record)

2000 — Michelle Kluver 157

1999 — Gretchen Ballou 160

1998 — Gretchen Ballou 154

1997 — Gretchen Ballou 159

