As things continue to open back up and resemble more of what life was like before COVID-19, one of the staples of summer sports competition in Hastings is back in form of the Hastings Open.
Once again, more than 100 golfers will compete at Southern Hills Golf Course and Lochland Country Club in the 24th edition of the event on Saturday and Sunday. And with neither champion from last year's Ladies Flight or the Championship Flight returning, the title is up for grabs.
Defending champions returning to this year's field include Christian Steele (Presidential Flight), Barry Ballou and Dan Zabloudil — both of the senior flight — Ray Bonifas (Second Flight) and Lynn Burge (Third Flight).
Tee Times (teeing off from Blue unless otherwise indicated)
8 a.m. — Ron Maul, Steven Ernst, Dwayne Kobza, Randy Witt
8:10 — Bill Esser, Shawn Rush, Tom McCoy, Rich Gion
8:20 — Bill Krueger, David Hoglund, Darrell Brennfoerder, Terry Gerber
8:30 — Chris Long, Cristian Perez, Todd Frazier
8:50 — Karen Johnson (Red), Vera Zabloudil (Red), Judy Nabower (Red) Rachel Bosle (Red)
9:00 — Becky Maul (Red), Chris Wilson (Red), Lisa St John (Red)
9:10 — Becky Sullivan (Red), Rebecca Gerber (Red), Sherrie Hollister (Red)
9:30 — Dan Zabloudil (Wht), Lee Preston (Wht), Greg Schultz (Wht), Scot Smith (Wht)
9:40 — Bob Skrobecki (Wht), Dan Coffey (Wht), Dave Jaixen (Wht), Mickey Hastings (Wht)
9:50 — Chuck Sorahan (Wht), Jack Moore (Wht), Murray Wilson (Wht), Garry Young (Wht)
10:00 — John Pershing (Wht), Steve St John (Wht), Tom Kreager (Wht)
10:20 — Jared Nicolarsen, Kirk Nicolarsen (Wht), Sam Rayburn, Mark Dickey
10:30 — Bailey Peters, Brian Keever, Rich Portwood
10:40 — Scott Sawyers, William Odonnell, Lynn Burge
10:50 — Terry Anstine, Wayne Bonifas, Ray Bonifas, John Langdon
11:10 — Wayne Hesman, Andy Beirow, Barry Ballou, Brad Lindblad
11:20 — Bill Biggs, Derek Phelps, Jason Hupf, Mike Hogan
11:30 — Jodie Johnson, Dave Barrett, Jared Bruce, Lukas Krueger
11:40 — Andrew Butler, Chad Gallagher, John Bartunek
11:50 — Bill Mooney, Doug Hollister, Terry Meyerhoeffer
12:10 p.m. — Brady Barrett, Mike Hinrichs, Skyler Good
12:20 — Aaron Wescoat, Jeremiah Lepird, Joey Holling
12:30 — Robert Noffsinger, Steven Klein, Scott Voightman
12:40 — Ben Vigil (Blk), Jeremy Murman, Andy Primavera
12:00 — Blake Earnest (Blk), Casey St. John (Blk), Marcus Eriksen (Blk), Nathan Starr (Blk)
1:00 — Alex Zillig (Blk), Glenn Bills (Blk), Chris Weidt (Blk), Jordan McIntyre (Blk)
1:10 — Christian Steele (Blk), Jonathan Smith (Blk), Wes Bernt (Blk), Jordan Arensdorf (Blk)
1:00 — Brad Novich (Blk), Jace Erickson (Blk) Jesse Nielsen (Blk) Mike Sabata (Blk)
All-time winners
Championship Flight
2019 — Mitch Oswald 153
2018 — Mike Skeen 152
2017 — Casey St. John 149
2016 — Jordan McIntyre 145
2015 — Jon Smith 150
2014 — Josh Hinrichs 142
2013 — Mike Skeen 145
2012 — Mike Hannon 146
2011 — Mike Hannon 142
2009 — Jon Smith 142
2008 — Mike Skeen 146
2007 — Jon Smith 148
2006 — Paul Wahlmeier 146
2005 — Jon Smith 150
2004 — Tim Marchese 145
2003 — Paul Reinertson 142
2002 — Barry Meyer 147
2001 — Barry Meyer 148
2000 — Gayle Larson 154
1999 — Nick Vendrak Jr 143
1998 — Bob DeWitt 149
1997 — Seth Porter 153
Ladies Flight
2019 — Sara (Wissing) Knaub 151
2018 — Shelly Hartford 175
2017 — Shelly Hartford 175
2016 — Shelly Hartford 158
2015 — Shelly Hartford 168
2014 — Shelly Hartford 166
2013 — Matti Yurk 165
2012 — Judy Nabower 164
2011 — Sara Wissing 144 (tournament record)
2010 — Sara Wissing 154
2009 — Becky Sullivan 155
2008 — Teri Schafer 176
2007 — Michelle Kluver 151
2006 — Judy Nabower 165
2005 — Bernadine Hughes 189
2004 — Gretchen Ballou 160
2003 — Gretchen Ballou 163
2002 — Michelle Kluver 147
2001 — Michelle Kluver 144 (tournament record)
2000 — Michelle Kluver 157
1999 — Gretchen Ballou 160
1998 — Gretchen Ballou 154
1997 — Gretchen Ballou 159
