Sharon Behl Brooks and Brent Gollner are among six candidates vying for five seats on the Hastings Board of Education during the general election.
Other HPS school board candidates on the ballot are Laura Schneider, Rod Goodin, Jim Boeve and Chris Shade.
The candidates are being featured two at a time in three consecutive issues of the Hastings Tribune. That started with Saturday’s edition and continues today and Tuesday.
Brent Gollner
Brent Gollner feels fortunate to have served on the Hastings Board of Education with so many other board members who all shared a goal — doing the best for the students of the district.
“Even though we may disagree about certain topics, or certain things, in the end we come together and decide what’s best for kids,” he said. “After everything’s over and done with, there’s no hard feelings.”
Gollner is running for his fourth term, having served on the school board since 2008.
“The last four years have been interesting because we obviously have replaced our superintendent and have hired Jeff Schneider to do that role, which had gone very well in spite of the issues we have obviously going on with COVID this year,” he said. “That has created a whole other level of angst, worry and frustration.”
Gollner, 55, of 1929 Westchester Drive is a pharmacist and owns the two Keith’s Pharmacy locations in Hastings with his wife, Patty.
The district has had a lot of successes in recent years, including the completion of projects to renovate and expand elementary schools.
That and other projects — such as voter support for a levy override and renovating the district’s Morton building to be a preschool and district office — are made possible by the support of patrons.
The board has been fiscally responsible, he said.
“With Morton, it’s another chance to repurpose a school without spending millions of dollars to build something new,” he said. “We can spend a few million dollars for something that is very nice and is going to last a long time.”
Gollner graduated from Hastings High School. His children, now in their 20s, both went through the HPS system.
“I just think it’s important to give back to the community for all that Hastings Public Schools did for me and my children growing up,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to show what our district can do and does do for student. Whether they are kids who need a little extra help or kids who are going to do great all the way through school, we strive to take care of each person individually and just assure the essentials, but expand on the possible.”
Sharon Behl Brooks
Sharon Behl Brooks’ first term on the Hastings Board of Education has been eventful.
“We hired a new superintendent,” she said. “Our new superintendent had a whirlwind of a first year. It’s a good time to know a lot about our community and just how well our community works together to face challenges. That’s been encouraging.”
Brooks, 68, of 1406 N. Cedar Ave. is running for a second term. She is one of six candidates running for five positions on the school board.
The “whirlwind” for new Superintendent Jeff Schneider Brooks referred to was the district’s response to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
“It’s been a good year to see Hastings at its best, I think,” she said.
She has seen firsthand how Hastings supports education.
“We live in a state that generally does think that it’s very, very uplifting for everyone to have access to educational opportunities, from early childhood all the way through adult learning,” Brooks said. “So that’s a good base to have.”
Hastings has a history of supporting its cultural and educational institutions.
“People, when they know the information, can develop a certain level of trust and understanding,” she said. “I think they have done everything they can to help kids learn.”
Brooks, who has two adult sons with her husband, John, initially ran for the school board not long after retiring from her position as a Hastings College professor of journalism. When teaching at Hastings College, she sent students to public meetings such as those of the school board.
“When I was teaching and raising a family it was always good to keep track of what was going on in our community, but serving in a capacity like being a member of a board was not necessarily ideal for that time,” she said. “When I retired and had a little more time for that, it seemed like the time to do that.”
Serving on the school board the last four years has been a good experience, Brooks said.
“It’s a good group of people to work with,” she said. “That is the truth.”
As board members, they have worked to gather information as part of the decision-making process.
“This board has been really good at gathering information from a lot of the corners,” she said. “I think we still need to work to do that, to make sure everyone feels like they can be heard.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.