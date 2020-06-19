A faith-based senior living organization with campuses in Hastings and Superior has been honored with a national award for leadership in the fight against influenza infections.
At the National adult and Influenza Immunization Summit this week, the Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society received the top corporate campaign award for its efforts to immunize employees against seasonal influenza.
According to a news release from the Good Samaritan Society, the organization based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has been working toward a comprehensive employee influenza policy for years and officially implemented the mandate in 2019.
The organization, which merged in early 2019 with Sanford Health, conducted an internal campaign to educate employees and achieved a 98-percent employee vaccination rate during the 2019-20 flu season.
Sanford Health, also based in Sioux Falls, is one of the United States’ largest not-for-profit health care systems.
In the news release, Good Samaritan Society officials credited education and communication for the success of the flu immunization initiative. The organization implemented an online influenza tracker to increase employee and management awareness of the benefits of vaccination, the vaccination deadline, and the vaccination status of each individual employee.
In the end, 19,000 employees were vaccinated across 23 states and the society’s more than 260 locations.
“We work with a very vulnerable population when it comes to the flu,” said Randy Bury, Good Samaritan Society president. ‘The flu shot doesn’t just help protect our employees from the seasonal virus — having our employees come together created a much more important barrier of protection for the residents we are trusted to care for.
“Our employees’ commitment to the health and safety of our residents is what I am most proud of, and we continue to see that commitment to our residents by the diligence of our staff during this current (novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19) pandemic.”
The National Adults and Influenza Immunization Summit started in 2000 and involves more than 700 members representing more than 130 public and private organizations.
