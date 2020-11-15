Goodfellows toy donation boxes can be found at the following locations:

— Adams Central High School, 1090 S. Adams Central Ave.

— Adams Central Elementary, 975 South Adams Central Ave.

— Adams Central Preschool, 512 N. Brass Ave., Juniata

— Alcott Elementary, 313 N. Cedar Ave.

— Allen’s, 1115 W. Second St.

— Bank of Doniphan, 800 N. Burlington Ave.

— Five Points Bank, 322 N. St. Joseph Ave.; 320 S. Burlington Ave.; 2815 Osborne Drive West

— Great Western Bank, 700 N. Burlington Ave.

— Heartland Bank, 3701 Osborne Drive West

— Hastings Middle School, 201 N. Marian Road

— Hastings High School, 1100 W. 14th St.

— Hastings Tribune, 908 W. Second St.

— Hawthorne Elementary, 2200 W. Ninth St.

— Levander’s Body Shop, 208 E. J St.

— Lincoln Elementary, 720 Franklin Ave.

— Longfellow Elementary, 731 N. Baltimore Ave.

— Pinnacle Bank, 530 N. Burlington Ave.

— Roger’s, 1035 S. Burlington Ave.

— Watson Elementary, 1720 Crane Ave.

— Wells Fargo Bank, 747 N. Burlington Ave.

— Zion Classical Academy, 465 S. Marian Road

