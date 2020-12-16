Choosing between a Nerf gun or robots to give a 12-year-old boy, Nick Blasnitz relied on assistance from Dayton Svoboda, who himself is a 12-year-old boy.
Blasnitz, who is sports editor for the Hastings Tribune, and Svoboda were among the nearly 20 people on hand Wednesday night to disseminate toys donated for Goodfellows.
“It was good to hear what he thought and help me narrow down between two choices,” Blasnitz said.
Svoboda advised Blasnitz to pick the Nerf gun.
Volunteers wore face coverings, and fewer people could be involved compared to previous years, due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic and directed health measures.
Hastings’ Goodfellows program is organized by the management and staff of the Hastings Tribune to serve individuals and families in need during the holiday season. On Dec. 18-19, the individuals and families will receive boxes filled with food, along with toys for children, to make Christmas and the holidays a little brighter.
The program began in 1926 when Hastings Daily Tribune Publisher Adam Breede and Editor Harry Smith decided to serve as “good fellows” to less fortunate families. As Breede and Smith discussed the idea with people around town, more people and businesses got involved. Before long, the Goodfellows program became a Hastings tradition that continues today.
Svoboda’s sisters Lucy, 10, and Alexandra, 7, also helped place age-appropriate toys in the cardboard boxes, which also were full of food.
The Svobodas are the grandchildren of Dan Orr, Tribune production and distribution manager.
“As long as I’ve been doing this it’s just so much more fun now with my grandkids to show them what it means to share in Christmas with other people,” Orr said. “Obviously, Christmas is about the birth of Christ. That’s why it started. But sharing with other people that are less fortunate is a big part of Christmas, too.”
His grandchildren look forward to helping, he said.
Dayton and Lucy are old enough they were able to work on their own Wednesday night.
“They just know what to do,” Orr said.
He helped Alexandra pick out toys.
“I told Nick (Blasnitz) I brought my own experts,” Orr said. “(Alexandra) said, ‘I hope I get a doll like this.’ It helps the kids who get the toys, it’s more appropriate for them. I think it helps a lot because they’re looking at it from their point, from their age group, what they would want if they were that child.”
While Orr’s grandchildren are old pros when it comes to Goodfellows, the night did see at least a couple newcomers.
Blasnitz’s girlfriend, Abby Buschkoetter, was helping with Goodfellows for the first time. So was Troy Ehmke, boyfriend of Tribune photographer — and Goodfellows vice president — Laura Beahm.
“I’ve never done it before, but I’m glad to help out and excited for the kids to get some toys that otherwise they wouldn’t have gotten,” Buschkoetter said.
Ehmke found it a little stressful, wanting to pick out the perfect present for each child.
However, Beahm’s advice to him going into Wednesday was to relax because he’s helping to make other people’s lives better.
“It’s super cool that we get to do something to help others out,” he said. “I think that’s the best part of this. So all that stress goes away when thinking, ‘We’re here to help.’ ”
Unlike most years, the toys weren’t wrapped on Wednesday. There wasn’t enough room to properly space out wrapping stations. The presents were put in black bags to give parents added secrecy.
Wrapping paper was added to the boxes.
“It’s a little bit of a bummer for us that we don’t get to wrap them because that’s a fun night,” Blasnitz said. “But it’s fun to think about the kids being able to have toys under the tree and get to open those.”
