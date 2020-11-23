Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.